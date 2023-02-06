06.02.2023 20:00:00

VIEW HOMES UNVEILS NEW COMPANY WEBSITE

Established homebuilder celebrates the new year with a fresh new look.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- View Homes, known for building high-quality homes across Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado, has unveiled a new company website aimed at enhancing overall customer experience and reinforcing the brand's place in a crowded marketplace.

View of the front page of View Home's new website.

The new website has been designed to make it as easy as possible for home shoppers to find the floor plan and community they're looking for — in a thoughtful, beautiful way.

"We wanted a site that reflects the innovative approach we take when building our homes," says Valerie Varney, View Homes National Vice President of Marketing. "Not only does our new site offer a fresh modern look, but the ease of use and new customization elements allow for a more intuitive and responsive user experience."

Putting seamlessness at the forefront, the new site boasts improved navigation and functionality for shoppers as they peruse multiple View Homes floor plans, communities, and markets.

"It's never been simpler to find the View home that perfectly suits your family's needs," Varney says.

Building Life's Greatest View

View Homes takes pride in crafting new homes inspired by innovation. Ones that blend timeless beauty with surprising standard features. Their best-in-class customer service exceeds expectations, and it's this approach that has won View Homes numerous local and national awards over the past 30 years.

For more information on View Homes, please visit www.YourViewHome.com

CONTACT:  Valerie Varney
PHONE:  303-332-7888
EMAIL:  vvarney@viewhomesinc.com
Website:  https://www.yourviewhome.com/ 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/View-Homes/100076211529393/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/viewhomes

(PRNewsfoto/View Homes)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/view-homes-unveils-new-company-website-301739661.html

SOURCE View Homes

