VIEWERS WATCHED MORE THAN 827 BILLION MINUTES OF CBS PROGRAMMING ACROSS THE NETWORK, PARAMOUNT+, PLUTO TV AND THE CBS APP DURING THE 2022-2023 BROADCAST SEASON

2022-23 SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL MINUTES Season-to-Date: 09/19/22 - 04/30/23





Daypart Net P2+ Total Minutes (000) Total Day CBS + Internal 827,700,000





Total Day NBC 494,885,664 Total Day ABC 452,888,040 Total Day FOX 369,753,936





Total Day Netflix 827,083,458 Total Day Amazon 70,543,364 Total Day Disney Plus 65,963,090 Total Day Hulu 43,689,417 Total Day Apple TV Plus 28,629,685 Total Day Peacock 21,788,528 Total Day HBO Max 19,620,965





Source: CBS Internal Data + Nielsen, Persons 2+, Most Current Data (Including Live+35) Broadcast Program Totals Include All Titles (Specials, Amended, Sustainers, Breakouts) Streaming Totals from Nielsen Content Ratings (Rollup of All Measured Programs) Streaming Nets Only Include Exclusive Originals (i.e. HBO content is not included in HBO Max)

According to Nielsen Total Day data and internal data* for the 2022-2023 broadcast season, viewers have watched over 827 billion minutes of CBS entertainment, news and sports programming across the Network, Paramount+, Pluto TV and the CBS app – up +2.2% from last season. By the end of May, this number is expected to reach 1 trillion total minutes across all dayparts. The 827,700,000 minutes consumed through April 30 is slightly more than Netflix originals and dramatically higher than all other competitors.

"One trillion minutes of content viewed by the end of season speaks loudly to the relevance and strength of CBS as a multiplatform brand," said Radha Subramanyam, chief research and analytics officer at CBS. "The time spent is also up more than 2%, demonstrating the value of our popular content in a broadcast, AVOD, SVOD ecosystem. In fact, the median age of viewers watching CBS primetime shows is 20-25 years younger in streaming, a proof point that our series are also reaching new audiences."

The large-scale multiplatform viewing for CBS content also includes some notable individual show achievements when looking at viewing across all measured linear and streaming platforms:

Viewers have spent over 39 billion minutes watching NCIS, more than 2 billion minutes ahead of the entire " Chicago " franchise (37 billion).

" franchise (37 billion). CBS' popular new program FIRE COUNTRY ( 12.5b ) beat HBO's "The Last of Us" ( 11.8b ) in total minutes.

) beat HBO's "The Last of Us" ( ) in total minutes. GHOSTS ( 9.3b ) has received more than double the number of minutes viewed than its comparable sophomore counterpart, "Abbott Elementary" ( 4.1b ).

) has received more than double the number of minutes viewed than its comparable sophomore counterpart, "Abbott Elementary" ( ). The Tuesday FBI franchise (FBI, FBI: INTERNATIONAL and FBI: MOST WANTED) has garnered more than 39 billion minutes watched so far this season.

In late night, THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT has amassed 21 billion minutes, beating its closest broadcast competition by +56%.

has amassed 21 billion minutes, beating its closest broadcast competition by +56%. THE PRICE IS RIGHT leads all daytime shows with 42 billion minutes, and THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS celebrated its 50th anniversary as the top daytime drama with 34 billion minutes so far this season.

All CBS entertainment, news and sports programming is available live on Paramount+ and most of the Network content is also available on demand the day after broadcast. PlutoTV viewers have access to the most recent four episodes of current CBS primetime programming eight days after broadcast.

*Sourcing: CBS Internal Data and Nielsen –Total Day P2+ Most Current Data Including 35 Days, 09/19/22-04/30/23. Streaming as reported by Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings. Includes all measured viewing of each title across CBS and streaming as reported by Nielsen.

