Vieworks Renews VL Series, High-performance and Cost-effective Line Scan Cameras

ANYANG, South Korea, Sept. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks' VL Series, first launched in 2014, has been reintroduced to the machine vision industry with more powerful features but still at an affordable price. VL-8K and VL-16K, the two models in VL Series, deliver maximum line rates of 80 kHz and 40 kHz, respectively, offering users to speed up their inspection systems. VL Series provides the best solution to those seeking to upgrade their machine vision systems using multiple cameras such as flat panel display inspection, printed circuit board inspection, and high-performance document scanning.

High-resolution and High-speed Camera

With resolution up to 16k and superior line rate up to 80 kHz, VL Series offers a cost-effective solution for inspection systems with greater speed than ever before. VL Series uses linear CMOS sensor and Camera Link interface.

Better Usability

VL Series is designed in a compact size to help users to flexibly integrate them into machine vision systems with multiple cameras. Aside from widely used M72 mount, F-mount is also provided upon request. Cable connection can be extended up to 30m at 40MHz with Vieworks' VLink, link repeater.

Image Mode That Best Suits Your Inspection System

VL-8K model offers a wide range of image mode options, enabling customers to find the image mode that best suits their inspection systems. Available image modes include single line for low sensitivity, dual line for high sensitivity, horizontal binning, vertical binning, and H&V binning.

"The new VL Series is reintroduced to better respond to growing customer needs," said Mr. Kyung, Head of Sales at Vieworks. "The series has already proved to have reliable and powerful features in the field, and I am glad that Vieworks' customers can enjoy high-resolution and high-speed line scan camera again at an affordable price."

Features

CMOS Linear Scan Sensor

Up to 80 kHz at 8k Resolution / Up to 40 kHz at 16k Resolution

Resolution / Up to 40 kHz at Resolution CMOS Dual Line Scan Technology (VL-8K7C-M80F-2)

100x Anti-blooming

Exposure Control

Pre-emphasis Function

Programmable User Setting Commands

Applications

Flat Panel Display Inspection

Printed Circuit Board Inspection

High Performance Document Scanning

Printing and Packaging System

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Vieworks, your vision partner, presents the best solution for your machine vision systems with the state-of-the-art technology in imaging. As an industry leader, Vieworks has constantly endeavored on developing the newest technologies such as hybrid TDI (Time Delayed Integration) Line Scan sensor and contributed to the industry's advancement. To find out more about our products and proprietary technologies, please visit https://vision.vieworks.com.

