ViewSonic Introduces ToF Technology to its Latest Portable LED Projector M2e to achieve Instant Auto Focus

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp is introducing its latest M2e Instant Smart 1080p Portable LED Projector. This new addition to the company's M series of smart portable LED projectors uses Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology to achieve instant auto focus within 1 second in an ultralight and portable design. ToF technology offers 3–5 times faster compared to current methods. It delivers impeccable optical precision, effortless setup, and its portability makes for flexible entertainment and work at home.

"ViewSonic is an industry-leading manufacturer in visual technology, constantly dedicated to innovating and upgrading LED projectors, making them smarter, easier to use, and thus enhancing the user experience," said Dean Tsai, Head of the Projector BU. "By applying ToF technology, we have reached a new milestone which fulfills carefree usage at home. As in the current situation we are staying at home more often, the new M2e allows us to enjoy an unprecedented audiovisual feast and the precious moments with family instantly and effortlessly."

An Easy-to-Use Portable LED Projector for the Home

The M2e is designed specifically for comprehensive home entertainment and mobile meeting room. It is extremely portable, effortless to set up, and easy to connect. Weighing only 1 kg, it is light and small enough to carry in a handbag or backpack, and it can be placed virtually anywhere. Users can cast or screen mirror content from their smartphones to the big screen via Wi-Fi, input/output audio via Bluetooth for flexible usage, or do direct single-cable streaming via USB Type-C.

The Ultimate Audiovisual Experience

The M2e has various extraordinary features that bring consumers an unprecedented and immersive audiovisual experience. Take in crystal clear visuals in Full HD resolution and cinematic colors covering 125% Rec.709, short throw at 2.1m to create 80 inches of screen size. The low running temperature and ViewSonic's exclusive thermal design, users can be immersed in viewing experience free from irritating fan noise. Combined with exceptional sound quality through integrated dual speakers customized by Harman Kardon, the M2e promises endless possibilities for entertainment.

Additionally, M2e is dedicated to care customer health and entertained. Its thoughtfully designed to deliver a visual experience from free of blue light in order to reduce eyestrain over prolonged viewing periods. Visit ViewSonic Lazada Flagship Store for more!

SOURCE ViewSonic Malaysia