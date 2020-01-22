ViewSonic Unveils Advanced Total EdTech Solution with New Tools and AI Technology

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Europe Ltd., a leading provider of visual solutions, announces a range of new enhancements to its total EdTech solutions that will enable better digital learning experiences and outcomes. At BETT 2020, ViewSonic is showcasing two new advanced tools for the first time, including the myViewBoard Sens with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and the myViewBoard Mouse. In addition, ViewSonic is presenting its latest ViewBoard interactive displays and a new video-assisted learning feature on the myViewBoard digital whiteboard software. These new developments come on the heels of new partnerships with Google, Intel, and Microsoft for deeper integration with their EdTech ecosystems.

"We are excited to be showcasing the latest developments from our myViewBoard ecosystem as they represent our continued commitment to offering a total solution that utilises meaningful technologies for effective digital learning," said Bonny Cheng, COO of ViewSonic. "Beyond our advanced tools and hardware, our total solution also remains dedicated to being an open platform that is seamlessly integrated with other leading ecosystems to provide customers maximum versatility, usability, and effectiveness."

myViewBoard Sens - New Analysis Tool with AI technology

The myViewBoard Sens with AI functionality is designed to help educators better understand the responses of their students. The built-in sensor with USB-C connectivity is mountable onto digital whiteboards. With AI, this device can sense the mood of students – angry, sad, neutral, happy – at any given point during a lesson to provide educators with valuable feedback on how to improve lectures. The myViewBoard Sens can also monitor the ambient conditions of the classroom, including temperature, humidity, lighting conditions (such as brightness and colour temperature), noise levels, and motion. With these measurements in hand, educators can adjust the ambient conditions in the classroom to create and maintain an optimal learning environment.

myViewBoard Mouse - Digital Learning Made Accessible

The myViewBoard Mouse was developed to make digital learning more accessible. The myViewBoard Mouse allows schools to tap into the advantages of the myViewBoard ecosystem with a minimal initial investment. The myViewBoard Mouse helps achieve this with embedded myViewBoard software, allowing schools to enjoy the benefits of myViewBoard by connecting with any of their existing displays, whether they be interactive flat panels or monitors without capacitive touch capabilities.

myViewBoard Clips - Advanced Video Assisted-Learning

ViewSonic's myViewBoard platform is designed to enhance the "prepare, present, and participate" aspects of learning and teaching. Through a partnership with Boclips, ViewSonic has rolled out a new video-assisted learning feature, myViewBoard Clips. myViewBoard Clips gives users access to more than 2 million licensed educational videos, free from advertising and inappropriate content, and curated for specific subject domains. Boclips, a provider of educational video content, sources content from over 150 trusted and renowned media partners, including TED Talks, PBS Newshour, The Economist, and Dow Jones, as well as teacher-favourites like Crash Course, Minute Earth, and LearnZillion. Access to these materials will give educators the freedom to create interactive and engaging lessons with rich content directly on the myViewBoard canvas.

ViewBoard Interactive Displays - From 24" to 98"

ViewBoard is designed specifically with education in mind and facilitates content sharing through interactive touch and wireless sharing, while also promoting more engaging interactions and critical thinking. Complementing the existing 55", 65", 75", 86", and 98" ViewBoard models, ViewSonic now offers the new 24" ViewBoard Mini.

The ViewBoard Mini is a front-end smart interactive teaching platform boasting a 24" display with a 10-point projected capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen. The smart interactive teaching platform is geared toward schools that want to upgrade to digital whiteboards but must take into consideration existing projectors that have yet to reach the end of their service lives. The ViewBoard Mini allows teachers to use its touchscreen to operate features similar to a digital whiteboard and project content onto a screen with existing projectors. Schools can thereby upgrade their classrooms without rendering their projectors obsolete.

A New Partnership with Microsoft Education – Ecosystem Expansion

myViewBoard is built upon on a technology-agnostic philosophy, allowing it to integrate easily with other ecosystems and existing platforms. myViewBoard is currently supported by Amazon Web Services and integrated with both Google for Education, and Intel. Recently, ViewSonic became a Microsoft Education Partner. Through the partnership, ViewSonic's myViewBoard for Windows software has been further integrated with the Microsoft Education ecosystem to offer educators a seamless digital teaching experience.

Visit ViewSonic at the BETT 2020 (booth: SK30) in London from Jan. 22-25. For more information, please visit: https://www.viewsonic.com/uk/bett2020/.

