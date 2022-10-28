|
28.10.2022 09:06:37
ViiV Healthcare : EMA Validates MAA For Cabotegravir Long-acting Injectable For HIV Prevention
(RTTNews) - ViiV Healthcare said that the European Medicines Agency or EMA has validated the company's marketing authorization application or MAA seeking approval of cabotegravir long-acting injectable for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1. Cabotegravir long-acting for HIV prevention is administered six times per year, after initiation.
The marketing application is based on results from the HPTN 083 and 084 phase IIb/III studies in which the injectable medicine, given as few as six times per year, demonstrated superior efficacy to a daily oral PrEP option (FTC/TDF tablets) in reducing the risk of HIV acquisition.
ViiV Healthcare is global specialist HIV company majority owned by GSK, with Pfizer and Shionogi as shareholders.
