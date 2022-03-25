|
25.03.2022 03:29:01
ViiV Healthcare : FDA Approves Label Update For Long-acting HIV Treatment Cabenuva
(RTTNews) - The US Food and Drug Administration approved a label update for long-acting HIV treatment Cabenuva (cabotegravir, rilpivirine), allowing patients to start the injectable treatment without an oral lead-in phase. Clinical data demonstrated a similar safety and efficacy profile with and without the oral lead-in, ViiV Healthcare said in a statement.
ViiV Healthcar, the specialist HIV company majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline plc, with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited as shareholders, noted that the oral cabotegravir and rilpivirine can be taken for a month to assess tolerability to the medicines prior to initiating cabotegravir and rilpivirine injections.
The FDA approval was based on the FLAIR phase III trial Week-124 results, which showed there were similar outcomes regarding maintenance of virologic suppression, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics in people starting cabotegravir and rilpivirine injections with or without the oral lead-in.
Cabenuva is complete long-acting HIV treatment regimen and is approved in the US as a once-monthly or every-two-month treatment for HIV-1 in virologically suppressed adults. It contains ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir extended-release injectable suspension in a single-dose vial and rilpivirine extended-release injectable suspension in a single-dose vial, a product of Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Johnson & Johnsonmehr Nachrichten
|
21.02.22
|ROUNDUP: 'Das Warten hat ein Ende': Australien lässt wieder Touristen ins Land (dpa-AFX)
|
18.02.22
|Berliner Gericht: Auch mit Johnson & Johnson vollständig geimpft (dpa-AFX)
|
07.02.22
|ROUNDUP: Australien öffnet in zwei Wochen Grenzen für internationale Touristen (dpa-AFX)
|
26.01.22
|Ausblick: Johnson Johnson stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.22
|Johnson & Johnson mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung im vergangenen Jahr (dpa-AFX)
|
20.01.22
|ROUNDUP 3: Regierung rechnet mit Hunderttausenden Neuinfektionen pro Tag (dpa-AFX)
|
11.01.22
|NRW-Minister Laumann fordert bessere Corona-Warn-App des Bundes (dpa-AFX)
|
10.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Johnson Johnson verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)