On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Viking (NASDAQ:VKTX) announced the initiation of phase 3 registration trials (the final stage of human clinical testing required before regulatory approval) for its oral weight-loss tablet. Advancing oral and injectable formulations of its obesity drug candidate creates multiple commercial opportunities in a growing market. Three takeaways from management's comments highlight the key developments.

Viking initiated its SUNRISE phase 3 registration program to evaluate daily oral tablet doses of VK2735, a dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist that targets hormone pathways regulating appetite. If successful, this pill would offer patients a convenient daily alternative to weekly injections.

Patients receiving subcutaneous injections (shots administered under the skin) maintained most of their initial weight loss when transitioning from weekly to biweekly or monthly dosing. Less frequent schedules can lower treatment costs and improve long-term patient compliance.

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