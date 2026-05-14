Viking Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A40ANH / ISIN: BMG93A5A1010
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14.05.2026 20:10:36
Viking Hits New Highs by Rocking Your World and Not the Boat
Most stocks would take a hit after a company announces the exit of its founder-CEO on the same morning it posts financial results that fell roughly in line with expectations. Viking Holdings (NYSE: VIK) isn't most stocks. The leader in river cruises for North American outbound passengers jumped higher on Thursday after a double dose of news, hitting a new all-time high in the process.Viking stock has now nearly doubled over the past year, a sharp contrast to the market performance of the three more traditional cruise line stocks in that time. It's a differentiated product, consisting primarily of a fleet of smaller boats with 95 cabins. The larger traditional ocean liners have thousands of cabins. The major cruise lines are starting to dip their toes into the river cruise market -- just as Viking is dabbling in small ocean liners -- but its dominance and strong brand loyalty continue to pay off. Viking stock has now almost quadrupled since going public two years ago.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Viking stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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02.03.26
|Ausblick: Viking legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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18.11.25
|Ausblick: Viking verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)