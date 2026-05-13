Viking Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A40ANH / ISIN: BMG93A5A1010
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13.05.2026 17:47:00
Viking Holdings Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week
There's a lot on the minds of Viking Holdings (NYSE: VIK) shareholders heading into this week's financial update. Unlike the more traditional cruise line operators that have already reported this earnings season, Viking dominates the market for river cruises.Viking has experience cruising through the headwinds. It's what Viking -- and the Scandinavian Vikings that inspired the corporate moniker -- do. However, this is the first time that the fast-growing cruise line is reporting results since the escalation of the Iran war, the related surge in fuel prices, and the more recent hantavirus scare.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Viking stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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02.03.26
|Ausblick: Viking legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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18.11.25
|Ausblick: Viking verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)