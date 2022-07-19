|
19.07.2022 13:30:22
Viking Says FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Phase 1b Trial Of VK0214 In Patients With X-ALD
(RTTNews) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted the clinical hold placed on the clinical trial of VK0214 in patients with X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy or X-ALD, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) said in a statement. The company expects to resume study enrollment in the coming weeks.
The FDA lifted the clinical hold following its review of results from an in vivo genotoxicity study that it had requested due to the study being conducted with multiple doses in patients. Viking had planned to conduct the study prior to Phase 2 but accelerated its execution based on FDA's request. The study was completed and the results submitted to the Agency in the second quarter. The results showed no evidence of genotoxicity following exposure to VK0214.
X-ALD is a rare and often fatal metabolic disorder characterized by a breakdown in the protective barriers surrounding brain and nerve cells; a process known as demyelination.
