Viking Stock Has Gained 254% Since Its IPO. Here's Whether That Run Is Anywhere Near Over.

In this economy, where wealthier individuals are thriving and the rest of us are feeling the pinch hard at the pump, the grocery store, and elsewhere, it is difficult to find consumer discretionary companies that are doing well.

That's because many average consumers don't have as much discretionary income as they used to for travel, dining, or splurging on anything beyond the necessities. And that, in turn, leads to lower sales for many consumer discretionary companies.

But if you look at luxury brands that cater to more affluent clientele, then you may find some good investment opportunities. That's because, according to a report by Moody's last September, the top 10% of earners made up 49% of all national consumption. That was the highest percentage since the Federal Reserve started tracking this data. And that was last year, before gas prices spiked and food prices rose due to the ongoing war with Iran.

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