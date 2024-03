Viking Therapeutics: A Teachable Moment About Investing for the Long Term

On Tuesday, Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biotech specializing in treatments for metabolic diseases, saw its stock price surge by a staggering 121% in response to a clinical update for its mid-stage obesity candidate, VK2735. Over the past three years, this company's shares have rocketed by more than 1,100%, making it one of the best-performing biotech stocks over this period.However, it hasn't been smooth sailing for Viking shareholders. Seven years after it went public in 2015, the company's shares were trading for less than 27% of their IPO price, and a cloud of uncertainty loomed over its future. That's when Viking struck gold with its weight loss drug candidate, VK2735.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel