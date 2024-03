Viking Therapeutics: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

When it comes to rising stars in biotech, Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) should probably be one of the first businesses to come to mind today. The company doesn't yet have any sales revenue, but its pipeline of metabolic disease drugs has more than one highly promising project in the works, and investors likely won't need to wait years and years for those projects to (potentially) be commercialized.But is there already too much attention on this stock to get any more upside? Let's take a look at the case for buying, selling, or merely holding on so that you'll know how to play your position for the best outcome.Viking Therapeutics has its eyes on what is currently one of the most supercharged pharmaceutical markets: weight loss treatments.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel