Viking Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A40ANH / ISIN: BMG93A5A1010
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27.08.2026 16:45:00
Viking Therapeutics Has $502 Million in Cash and 1 Big Catalyst Left in 2026 -- Is That Enough?
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) has two phase 3 trials (obesity and obesity/type diabetes) in progress for its key weight loss drug, VK2735 (subcutaneous formulation), and another phase 3 trial (oral formulation) set to start in the fourth quarter of 2026.While results from those two trials are years away, and management maintains it has cash into 2028, there is a near-term catalyst that is directly relevant to how these trials might be conducted and, arguably more importantly, to the investment case for the stock.VK2735 is a dual GLP-1 and GIP agonist in trials for the treatment of obesity. It's a competitive market, but as previously discussed, VK2735 appears to have two benefits over its peers. First, it has demonstrated the ability to achieve a steeper rate of weight loss than its rivals in previous trials. Second, it's being developed as a dual-formulation therapy in which a more convenient oral maintenance dose will follow an initial subcutaneous (injection) dose. As such, the key benefit is steep weight loss followed by a convenient maintenance dose.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Viking Therapeutics Inc
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28.07.26
|Ausblick: Viking Therapeutics stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: Viking Therapeutics mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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|Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
|89,81
|-0,78%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc
|28,90
|-0,69%
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