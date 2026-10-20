Pivotal Softwar a Aktie
WKN DE: A2JHX3 / ISIN: US72582H1077
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20.10.2026 15:02:00
Viking Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 Trial: Here's Why Investors Have Reason for Optimism After a Disappointing Phase 2
Biopharmaceutical company trial results are full of uncertainty; just ask Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) investors, who have been on a bit of a roller-coaster ride with the company's key weight loss drug, VK2735, in its oral formulation. Still, the latest announcement of the initiation of two phase 3 trials creates a lot of promise for investors. Here's why.
As a reminder, Viking already has the weight loss drug in two phase 3 trials in subcutaneous (injectable) form, namely for obesity (VANQUISH-1) and adults with type 2 diabetes who have obesity or are overweight (VANQUISH-2). It's also undergoing a smaller maintenance trial to test a combination of an initial subcutaneous VK2735 dose followed by an oral VK2735 maintenance dose, following a successful maintenance trial using subcutaneous VK2735 as the maintenance dose.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Trial Holdings Inc. Registered Shs
|3 660,00
|3,39%
|Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
|87,24
|3,81%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc
|23,70
|5,80%
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