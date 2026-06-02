Viking Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A40ANH / ISIN: BMG93A5A1010
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02.06.2026 16:48:00
Viking Therapeutics' Q3 Catalyst That Could Turn Eli Lilly's and Novo Nordisk's Daily Weight Loss Pill Strategy Upside Down
The key to understanding the investment case for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) stock lies in the benefits of having a weight-loss drug, namely VK2735, in development in both subcutaneous (injection) and oral forms. It differentiates Viking from competitors such as Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and may offer benefits over Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) Wegovy (semaglutide). Moreover, a major near-term event is approaching, which will change how investors view weight-loss drugs.The investment rationale is based on successful Phase 3 trial results for VK2735 in subcutaneous (currently in Phase 2, with results expected from mid-2027) and in oral (with Phase 3 expected to start in late 2026).While those timelines might not seem exciting, investors should note that Viking is due to release results from an extremely important Phase 1 maintenance clinical in the third quarter of this year. In fact, these results could make or break the investment case for the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Viking stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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02.03.26
|Ausblick: Viking legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)