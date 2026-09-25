Viking Therapeutics Soared After Its Latest GLP-1 Data. Is It Too Late to Buy?

Today, a very valuable market -- one heading toward $100 billion by the end of the decade -- is dominated by two pharma giants, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. And this is the weight loss drug market. Lilly and Novo each sell GLP-1 drugs, products that have seen soaring demand and have delivered blockbuster revenue.

But a new potential player is waiting in the wings and has been taking important steps forward. Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is testing its candidate, VK2735, in late-stage trials in injectable and oral formulations, and so far, data have been strong. Just this week, the company released an exciting update from a maintenance dosing study of its injectable formulation. That prompted the stock to soar 35% in one trading session.

Now, the question is: Is it too late to buy this potential GLP-1 winner? Let's find out.

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