Viking Therapeutics Aktie

Viking Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12GD6 / ISIN: US92686J1060

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24.09.2026 17:58:50

Viking Therapeutics Stock Falls 15% After $483 Mln Equity And Convertible Notes Offering

(RTTNews) - Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) is down 15.20 percent, losing $6.33 to $35.32 on Thursday. The move comes after the biotechnology company priced concurrent offerings of 7.86 million shares at $35.00 per share and $225 million of 2.00 percent convertible senior notes due 2032.

Viking Therapeutics is currently trading at $35.32, down from the previous close of $41.65 after opening at $36.03 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $35.11 and $36.62 during the session, with trading volume at 14.84 million shares versus average volume of 3.00 million shares.

Viking expects net proceeds of approximately $258.2 million from the stock offering and $218.0 million from the notes. The company plans to use the proceeds to advance its VK2735 and VK3019 programs, as well as for research and development, working capital and general corporate purposes. The notes have an initial conversion price of approximately $50.75 per share, a 45 percent premium to the stock offering price.

Shares have traded between $24.88 and $43.15 over the past 52 weeks.

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Viking Therapeutics Inc 31,25 -2,95% Viking Therapeutics Inc

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