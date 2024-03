Viking Therapeutics Stock Has 55% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

There are potential share price gains, and then there are potential share price gains. In the view of one analyst, Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) currently stands in front of the latter variety.The clinical-stage biotech recently came into sharp prominence thanks to one of its pipeline drugs. Does that increased attention necessarily mean its stock price is going to rocket higher?The reason Viking is getting so much added attention is VK2735, an investigational drug with a mundane name (for the moment) that has real potential to propel the stock into the stratosphere. That's because VK2735 treats obesity, and obesity treatments are the hot pharmaceutical item of the moment. Evidence of that can be seen in the glittering success of Novo Nordisk's pace-setting Wegovy (plus its brother medication, Ozempic, which targets diabetes). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel