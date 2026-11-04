Viking Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A12GD6 / ISIN: US92686J1060
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04.11.2026 13:15:00
Viking Therapeutics Trades 23% Below Its Own $35 Secondary Offering Price. Here's Why That Could Be a Gift for Patient Investors.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) has been a company to watch over the past few years. That's because the biotech is involved in one of the healthcare market's biggest growth areas: weight loss drugs. Viking hasn't yet commercialized a product, but it's nearing the finish line. The company's lead candidate is involved in two phase 3 trials, and it recently launched trials for an additional candidate.
Viking aims to compete in a space dominated today by pharma giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. While I wouldn't expect Viking to oust these players from leadership, the company still could score a major win in the space. This is because demand is high, leaving room for more than one or two companies to operate here.
And today, investors are looking at a key opportunity. Viking is trading about 23% below its $35 secondary offering price. Let's find out why this could be a gift for patient investors.
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Nachrichten zu Viking Therapeutics Inc
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27.10.26
|Ausblick: Viking Therapeutics veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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28.07.26
|Ausblick: Viking Therapeutics stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Viking Therapeutics Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GIFT INC. Registered Shs
|2 579,00
|5,01%
|Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
|86,02
|-5,65%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc
|23,05
|-6,68%
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