Viking Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A12GD6 / ISIN: US92686J1060
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06.09.2026 02:00:00
Viking Therapeutics Trades Well Below Its Wall Street Targets. Here's the Skeptics' Case.
According to Yahoo! Finance, the consensus price target from analysts for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) is about $92, which indicates potential upside of 162% from its current stock price. It's a significant opportunity, but is it justified? Here's the lowdown from the skeptics' perspective. The investment case for the stock rests on its lead drug candidate, VK2735, a dual GLP-1 and GIP agonist in development for obesity and type 2 diabetes. The two key advantages VK2735 may have over its rivals are a steeper rate of weight loss and the promise of a dual-formulation therapy (oral and subcutaneous). The combination of these two advantages would mean that patients could achieve significant weight loss with a subcutaneous (injectable) dose, followed by a more convenient oral maintenance dose.These properties mean VK2735 could win market share in a crowded field, and investors are looking forward to the results of its phase 3 trials of VK2735 in subcutaneous formulation (likely in the second half of 2027) and VK2735 in oral formulation (set to commence later this year with results likely in 2028/2029). In addition, investors are awaiting the imminent results of a small (180 adults) phase 1 maintenance trial designed to evaluate dosing regimens.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Viking Therapeutics Inc
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28.07.26
|Ausblick: Viking Therapeutics stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: Viking Therapeutics mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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|Viking Therapeutics Inc
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