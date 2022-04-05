Village Naturals Therapy™ Announces New Partnership With the Arthritis Foundation with the Debut of Joint Health Foaming Body Soak

Plus, New Chronic Pain & Fatigue Concentrated Soak for On-The-Go Relief

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Naturals Therapy is excited to announce their new partnership with the Arthritis Foundation , and debut two new soaks joining the growing Village Naturals Therapy family.

The Arthritis Foundation is boldly pursuing a cure for America's #1 cause of disability while leading the fight to conquer arthritis with life-changing science, resources, advocacy and community connections. Their mission nicely aligns with The Village Company, parent company of Village Naturals Therapy, whose mission is to build and grow brands that enhance every body's every day. Throughout the year, the brand will participate in both local and national events, fundraise on behalf of the organization, and share the foundation's mission throughout its various consumer-facing channels.

"We are excited to have Village Naturals Therapy join us in our mission to improve quality of life for the nearly 60 million Americans who have been diagnosed with a form of arthritis. Their support will help fuel the fight to conquer arthritis through the scientific advancements, advocacy, patient education and community of support and connections the Arthritis Foundation is known for leading," says Victoria Fung, Senior Vice President of Mission Delivery at the Foundation.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Arthritis Foundation, helping support their mission of finding a cure for a disability that affects 1 in 4 Americans," says Michelle Hanson, Vice President of Marketing at The Village Company. "It also felt like a very natural fit as we continue to build our portfolio of bath & body products that address specific needs like sore joints and muscles. Our goal is to help people feel like their best selves again."

Specially Formulated to Help Balance Activity & Relaxation

The new Joint Health Foaming Body Soak is formulated with a blend of powerful and purposeful ingredients that are ideal for sore joints and muscles. "Our new foaming soak combines the warming properties of Capsaicin and Methyl Salicylate with relaxing Epsom Salt and antioxidant-rich Turmeric & Ginger Root," says Michelle. "Taking a soak is the perfect way to relax the body and mind after a long day, surrounded by soft bubbles and the refreshing Green Tea & Lemon Flower fragrance."

The new product is also created with today's busy consumers in mind to make it easy to relax and restore every day, with a 15-minute foot, hand or full body soak. New Joint Health Foaming Body Soak comes in a 36-ounce bag and can be purchased at Walmart and on villagenaturalstherapy.com .

New Travel-Size Product is Powerfully Formulated and Ready to Go

In addition to the Joint Health Foaming Body Soak, Village Naturals Therapy has released a new Chronic Pain & Fatigue Concentrated Mineral Bath Soak packet, perfect for on-the-go relief. The 2-ounce soak is powerfully formulated with Epsom and Sea Salt to draw out impurities, and Arnica, Blueberry and Ginger extracts to soothe muscles and inflammation — all with an invigorating Rosemary Citrus scent.

"In 2019, we introduced our Chronic Pain & Fatigue collection to help the growing Chronic Pain community elevate their health and well-being, both physically and emotionally", says Michelle. "Our latest addition to the line is a concentrated soak, combining a powerful blend of ingredients to soothe muscles and achy joints. And as people are getting back to traveling and everyday adventures again, our new mini but mighty packets can be used for a quick body or foot soak at home or tossed into a bag to take on-the-go."

The new Chronic Pain & Fatigue Concentrated Mineral Soak packets are available now at Walmart and on villagenaturalstherapy.com .

For more information on Village Naturals Therapy's new American-made therapeutic soaks and full line of body washes and lotions, or to purchase, please visit villagenaturalstherapy.com .

About The Village Company

The Village Company has a long and rich heritage in personal care products. Originally known as Minnetonka, Inc., TVC markets some of the country's most endearing and enduring heritage brands, including Mr. Bubble® , the #1 children's bubble bath brand; Village Naturals Therapy™ bath products; Soft & Dri® deodorant; HALLU® bath and body line; DEP hair gel; and Bath Shoppe Milk Bath. The Village Company's brands are widely distributed through leading retailers in the food, drug, mass merchandisers, online and beauty channels. Visit thevillagecompany.com to learn more.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As a Champion of Yes, it's the Arthritis Foundation's mission to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight for a cure — uniting hearts, minds and resources to change the future of arthritis. For more information on the Arthritis Foundation, visit arthritis.org.

