VillageMD to Acquire Primary Care Medical Associates in Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it will open a new Village Medical clinic in Chicago at 1460 N. Halsted Street, Suite 202 in Chicago. This is the 45th Village Medical clinic and the first in Chicago. Village Medical offers comprehensive primary care across a broad range of physician services, along with 24/7 care through telehealth and virtual care. Dr. Robert Perlmuter has been a pillar in the community having started his primary care practice more than 30 years ago. He is also the section chief of internal medicine at AmitaHealth Saint Joseph in Chicago and a clinical associate professor of medicine at Northwestern University.

"We're excited to welcome Dr. Perlmuter and his experienced team of primary care providers to Village Medical. Dr. Perlmuter has earned the respect and trust of his colleagues and patients alike and is a natural fit for Village Medical," said Brent Asplin, M.D., president of Village Medical. "We're happy to offer our effective combination of high-tech and high-touch care to Dr. Perlmuter's patients and we're looking forward to opening more practices in the Chicagoland area."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, chronic heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Patients can learn more about the services provided here and make an appointment by phone at 773-871-4409.

"I'm thrilled to join Village Medical, along with the six experienced providers on my team. We're looking forward to welcoming new patients and introducing our loyal patients to our enhanced patient experience with Village Medical's state-of-the-art technology. Amid Covid-19, we've seen a strong demand from patients looking to make telehealth or virtual appointments and we're thrilled to offer these convenient services as well," said Robert Perlmuter, M.D., who is joining Village Medical on Feb. 15.

Village Medical patients will have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS™ operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

Village Medical also offers full-service, primary care in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Murray, Ky., and Phoenix and will enter several new markets in 2021. To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to include more than 2,800 physicians across nine markets, are responsible for approximately 600,000 lives and manage $4 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/villagemd-to-acquire-primary-care-medical-associates-in-chicago-301215119.html

SOURCE VillageMD