Villagers frustrated after Royal Mail deliveries stop for almost three weeks

Affected Cambridgeshire people told by company to assume items ‘have been mislaid in the network’The residents of at least two Cambridgeshire villages say they could have lost thousands of letters after their deliveries mysteriously stopped for almost three weeks. They have been left “hugely frustrated” and say Royal Mail has indicated to them that any missing items will never be delivered and should now be considered lost.At the start of March, people living in Great and Little Eversden – and possibly two other nearby villages – only a few miles from Cambridge, noticed their post had stopped arriving. Continue reading...