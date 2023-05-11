ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 MAY 2023 AT 1.00 P.M.

VILLE ILJANKO APPOINTED VP DISTRIBUTOR SALES

Ville Iljanko (b. 1972, BBA) has been appointed VP Distributor Sales and a member of the company’s management team. Iljanko will start in his new role on 1st of June 2023.

Iljanko will be responsible of Robit’s global distributor sales. He will be focusing on strengthening distributor network and accelerating growth through distributors.

Iljanko joins Robit from Normet, where he has worked in global management positions since 2019, previously as a Director, Commercial Management & Process Expertise. Before Normet, Iljanko worked among others as a CEO of Högfors 2016–2018 as well as in several management positions in Finland and abroad at Outotec 2011–2016, Alteams 2004–2011 and Outokumpu 1997–2003.

Iljanko has over 20 years’ experience from leading and developing global services operations and end to end solutions in OEM manufacturing as well as sub-contracting business in among others mining and metal industry.

Comments of Group CEO, Arto Halonen: ”I am happy to welcome Ville to join Robit team. Ville has an extensive and long experience of international business, and he will further strengthen Robit’s global sales operations”.

