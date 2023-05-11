|
11.05.2023 12:00:00
VILLE ILJANKO APPOINTED VP DISTRIBUTOR SALES
ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 MAY 2023 AT 1.00 P.M.
Ville Iljanko (b. 1972, BBA) has been appointed VP Distributor Sales and a member of the company’s management team. Iljanko will start in his new role on 1st of June 2023.
Iljanko will be responsible of Robit’s global distributor sales. He will be focusing on strengthening distributor network and accelerating growth through distributors.
Iljanko joins Robit from Normet, where he has worked in global management positions since 2019, previously as a Director, Commercial Management & Process Expertise. Before Normet, Iljanko worked among others as a CEO of Högfors 2016–2018 as well as in several management positions in Finland and abroad at Outotec 2011–2016, Alteams 2004–2011 and Outokumpu 1997–2003.
Iljanko has over 20 years’ experience from leading and developing global services operations and end to end solutions in OEM manufacturing as well as sub-contracting business in among others mining and metal industry.
Comments of Group CEO, Arto Halonen: ”I am happy to welcome Ville to join Robit team. Ville has an extensive and long experience of international business, and he will further strengthen Robit’s global sales operations”.
ROBIT PLC
Arto Halonen
Further information:
Robit Plc
Arto Halonen, Group CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com
Robit is a global expert focused on high-quality drilling consumables for mining and construction markets to help you drill further and faster. Robit strives to be world number one company in drilling consumables. Through our high and proven quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and our expert services, we deliver saving in drilling costs to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information at www.robitgroup.com.
