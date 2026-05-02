Tidewater Aktie
WKN: 856057 / ISIN: US8864231027
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02.05.2026 16:48:35
Villere St Denis Dumps 134,000 Tidewater (TDW) Shares Worth $9.3 Million
According to a recent SEC filing dated April 30, 2026, Villere St Denis J & Co LLC reduced its exposure to Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) by 134,355 shares. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price, is approximately $9.34 million. The quarter-end value of the position shifted by $2.89 million, which accounts for both share reduction and market price changes. The fund now holds 292,866 shares, worth $24.47 million.Specializing in offshore marine support, Tidewater serves global energy clients across oil, gas, and windfarm projects. Tidewater Inc. is a leading provider of marine support services to the offshore energy industry, operating a diversified global fleet. The company's scale and specialized capabilities position it to support both traditional oil and gas operations as well as the growing offshore wind sector. Its broad customer base and focus on operational excellence contribute to a resilient and competitive business model.Villere St Denis sold about 31% of its Tidewater stake during the first quarter, but this could have been a rebalancing decision. The firm’s largest position makes up just 4.5% of the portfolio. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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