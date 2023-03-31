VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months of FY 2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 31 March 2023

The revenue of Vilniaus Baldai AB and its subsidiaries ("the Group”) stood at 48 869 thousand EUR during September of 2022 – February of 2023, while during the same period of FY2022 revenue was 49 781 thousand EUR.

Net loss of the Group during September of 2022 – February of 2023 was 2 048 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 1 025 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2021– February of 2022 was 6 808 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 9 864 thousand EUR.

The revenue of the Group stood at 20 434 thousand EUR during December of 2022 – February of 2023, while during the same period of FY2022 the revenue of the Group was 22 934 thousand EUR.

Net loss of the Group during December of 2022 – February of 2023 was 1 469 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 33 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during December of 2021 – February of 2022 was 8 711 thousand EUR, while EBITDA 10 115 thousand EUR.

Additional information:

Head of Finance

Egidijus Žvaliauskas

Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachment