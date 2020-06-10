Vilua, Inc Brings Revolutionary CareCenter to US

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vilua is further expanding its presence in the United States to increase the global impact the company's revolutionary technology has on individuals around the world. The company announces its first US-based location will be in Austin, Texas, and will be opening to the public in October 2020.

Vilua is a health data company helping people to predict and avoid health issues long before symptoms present. While Vilua allows individuals to sign up for services independently, the company partners with employers to make employee health benefits more effective to positively impact as many Americans as possible.

The company's Chief Executive Officer, Rick McCartney, states, "Vilua+ CareCenters go beyond healthcare. They empower individuals to take ownership of their health and have more influence over their success than ever before."

Using artificial intelligence (AI), Vilua is able to map an employee population against the general public. Predictive modeling then allows Vilua's AI to forecast that population's health 5 to 10 years into the future to identify the most pressing issues that particular group will be facing. Then, proactive health interventions can be administered in the present to more effectively protect and optimize health.

Not only does Vilua's AI and predictive modeling allow for more insightful decision-making around individual healthcare, but also the Vilua+ CareCenters are highly accessible and systematized for maximum efficiency. Allowing users to quickly assess heart health, bone density, lung function, hearing, vision, and body composition enables health maintenance at scale while simultaneously engaging the individual and the enterprise to solve the issues plaguing Americans as they age.

President of Vilua, Inc, Dr. Jens Haertel states, "We believe the US market is a prime place to accelerate growth and have a lasting impact, particularly with the growing level of engagement and individual ownership of health."

Moreover, unlike traditional healthcare in which patient health information is owned and retained by providers and insurance companies, Vilua members' data is thoroughly anonymized and respected as their own property.

Traditional health screenings are based on a range of "acceptable" results. Vilua+ CareCenters promise to deliver a more thorough understanding of an individual's comprehensive health profile through actionable insights long before an individual's health markers fall out of that range. A preliminary study by Mayo showed that "Participants liked the instant test result feature. Most (90%) agreed that the machine was useful for a quick health assessment for busy people, and 70% felt that it was time efficient."1

Austin residents are able to start pre-booking their in-person screenings at the new Vilua+ CareCenter now. Once open, individuals can join Vilua independently or through an employee sponsor who will provide access to the platform.

Please visit the Vilua website to learn about the revolutionary new Vilua+ CareCenter that is transforming how individuals engage with and take ownership of their healthcare.

If you would like more information about US Vilua+ CareCenters, please contact Rick McCartney, CEO at 781-223-0636 or email rick@vilua.com. If you would like more information about Vilua+ CareCenters in Germany, please contact Melanie Schultes at melanie.schultes@vilua.de.

1 Evaluation of a Novel Wellness Assessment Device (Preventiometer): A Feasibility Pilot Study

Sanjeev Nanda, MD et al. Global Advances in Health and Medicine, Volume 8: 1–9

CONTACT: Rick McCartney, CEO

781-223-0636

rick@vilua.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vilua-inc-brings-revolutionary-carecenter-to-us-301073888.html

SOURCE Vilua, Inc