VIMAAN ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT TO ACCELERATE MARKET ADOPTION OF NEXT GENERATION INVENTORY TRACKING TECHNOLOGY

Investment from the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund highlights differentiation and value of Vimaan's leading edge inventory tracking solutions for warehouses and fulfillment centers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimaan, a computer vision company for warehouse inventory management, today announced an investment from the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund.

After spending years in development and working with some of the largest 3PLs and brands to hone its technology and solutions, Vimaan has released two new transformative products, StorTRACK and DockTRACK, both currently in production at multiple customer sites. StorTRACK, a fully automated solution for cycle counting, enables improved warehouse inventory accuracy and increased frequency of cycle counting at greatly lower costs. DockTRACK automates and increases the accuracy, visibility, and quality for receiving and shipping workflows. Both Vimaan products also detect damage and other inventory anomalies before items enter or leave a customer's facilities.

"We were not actively soliciting an investment when approached, but when one of the largest and most innovative supply chain companies in the world recognizes the value in our solutions for the entire supply chain inventory management industry, it is easy to get excited," stated S.K. ("KG") Ganapathi, Vimaan's Founder and CEO. Vimaan will use the funds to accelerate the addition of leading Fortune 500 companies to its customer base. "This investment will enhance our roster of blue-chip investors and customers, and further help build Vimaan's reputation as a must have inventory management solution for all warehouses," added Ganapathi.

"The purpose of the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund is to support emerging technologies through direct investments, designed to spur invention and solve for the world's toughest challenges across customer fulfillment operations, logistics, and supply chain solutions," said Katherine Chen, Head of the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund. "We are delighted to be making this investment in Vimaan. We believe their underlying computer vision technology platform is extremely innovative, differentiated, and highly relevant to solving everyday inventory management problems faced across a wide range of facilities."

About Vimaan

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Vimaan is a privately held developer of computer vision solutions for warehouse inventory tracking and management. Vimaan's team comprises software and hardware technologists and warehousing domain experts with a rich and successful history in technology startups. Vimaan's primary mission is to deliver computer vision and machine learning solutions to solve long-standing inventory visibility, accuracy and quality challenges experienced in the supply chain. For more information visit: www.vimaan.ai.

Contact: Christina Gorini, christina@brandstyle.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vimaan-announces-investment-to-accelerate-market-adoption-of-next-generation-inventory-tracking-technology-301532927.html

SOURCE Vimaan