|
21.09.2023 15:00:00
VINADA: Is Alcohol Hindering Your Full Potential?
Time T0% sober up your perspective on alcohol.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where social norms have long been connected with alcohol consumption, there's a growing movement that celebrates the benefits of a sober lifestyle. The decision to abstain from alcohol can bring many advantages to one's life. From improved physical well-being to emotional balance, and enhanced productivity, the rewards of a sober lifestyle are truly transformative.
Boozing is Losing
Recent studies have underscored the impact and risks of alcohol on various aspects of health varying from:
According to research even drinking just one glass of alcohol per day increases these risks.
Time for a change
As consumers worldwide become more aware of the negative effects of alcohol on various aspects of health, a shift towards healthier choices is evident. The rise of the non-alcoholic and low-alcohol market reflects not just a trend, but a lasting movement towards holistic well-being.
In a dynamic landscape of changing preferences, the non-alcoholic and low-alcohol market emerges as a beacon of positive transformation. In Western-Europe and Scandinavia, 1 in 5 adults already refrain from consuming alcohol, while in the US, the share of non-alcoholic wine in the total non-alcoholic beverage category surged by +23.2% in 2022 compared to 2021, outpacing the growth rate of non-alcoholic beer (+19.5%) within the same category [1].
''What are you drinking tonight?''
One of the growing non-alcoholic wine brands is VINADA. "We believe that living sober shouldn't mean sacrificing the enjoyment of life's special moments," says Jess, founder of VINADA, a non-alcoholic, vegan, sparkling wine brand. "Our wines create memorable moments without the constraints of alcohol, and enhance your well-being. 0% alcohol, yet 100% wine experience without limitations. "We want people to go from "Why are you not drinking tonight?", to "What are you drinking tonight?"
Ready for a challenge? VINADA has created a special Sip Sober, Sparkling October Box, to cheers to one's health and celebrate life. Whether you're a seasoned abstainer or curious about the benefits of sobriety. Read via this link, where VINADA welcomes all to join the movement, discover a new way to enjoy life's precious moments, and your full potential.
[1] Source: www.vinadawines.com/blog/healthfactsfigures
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinada-is-alcohol-hindering-your-full-potential-301934570.html
SOURCE VINADA USA B.V.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.