Vinamilk donates nearly 500,000 USD to COVID-19 fight

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of samples have been tested in Vietnam for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. However, multiple others, including foreigners, have remained in quarantine at residential areas and centralized quarantine centers.

The quick and accurate testing can help limit risks of spreading the disease among the community, while providing timely and effective treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Fully aware of the urgency of this matter, on March 16, Vietnam's largest dairy producer Vinamilk has donated 10 billion VND (nearly 430,000 USD) to authorities in the purchase of medical equipment, including test reagents needed for quick coronavirus testing.

Continuously, on 20th of March, Vinamilk has donated another 43,000 USD worth of products including milk and probiotics drink to frontline doctors and health workers in Ho Chi Minh City.

Moved by the tireless "national effort" of government and health workers in COVID fight, with these actions, "Vinamilk hopes this fight against the epidemic will receive more contribution and support from all the business sectors and community'', said Ms. Mai Kieu Lien - Vinamilk 's CEO.

Amongst Vinamilk employees, it is known that they have voluntarily contributed their one-day salary for other activities to fight the disease.

Furthermore, a meaningful CSR program called "Millions of footsteps push the COVID away" has been organized to encourage Vinamilk employees "sit less, walk more" for a week in order to enhance their health condition. With every footstep, the company will donate 100VND to the program for the purpose of providing unprivileged children with face mask, hand sanitizer, food and other essential items in this critical time. The program is targeted to hit 5 million footsteps, which will be equal to 500 mil VND (21,000 USD).

