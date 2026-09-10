Vince Aktie

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WKN DE: A2H5UL / ISIN: US92719W2070

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10.09.2026 13:41:34

Vince Holding Q2 Profit Declines, But Sales Improve

(RTTNews) - Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE), a fashion company, on Thursday reported lower profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, despite higher sales, and raised its full-year sales growth outlook for the Vince Business.

Net income fell to $10.60 million, or $0.80 per share, from $12.06 million, or $0.93 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted income, which includes the benefit from tariff refunds in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, was $13.5 million or $1.02 per share compared to $4.9 million or $0.38 per share in the same period last year.

Income from operations increased to $13.55 million from $11.15 million. Adjusted income from operations was $16.4 million compared to $5.5 million last year.

Net sales grew 11.7% to $81.79 million from $73.24 million last year.

The company raised its full-year net sales growth forecast for the Vince Business to approximately 8% to 10%, from the previous outlook of 7% to 8%.

For the third quarter, Vince expects net sales to increase about 5% to 8% compared to the prior year period.

"We delivered strong results this quarter, with excellent growth across both our direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels, and this momentum gives us confidence to raise our full-year guidance. Importantly, the recent completion of the OVO acquisition marks a pivotal moment for our Company," Brendan Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of VNCE said.

Vince shares closed down 2% at $6.38 on Wednesday.

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