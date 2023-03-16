|
VINCI Airports - Release of London Gatwick Airport
Nanterre, 16 March 2023
VINCI Airports - Release of London Gatwick Airport
London Gatwick Airport, a 50.01% subsidiary of VINCI Airports, today released its full year 2022 results, including the compliance certificate as of 31 December 2022 (which sets out the level of the financial covenants associated with the financial structure of Gatwick Funding Limited).
The documents released can be found on the website of the company:
https://www.gatwickairport.com/business-community/about-gatwick/investor-relations
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 270,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
