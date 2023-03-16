16.03.2023 08:25:51

VINCI Airports - Release of London Gatwick Airport

Nanterre, 16 March 2023

VINCI Airports - Release of London Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport, a 50.01% subsidiary of VINCI Airports, today released its full year 2022 results, including the compliance certificate as of 31 December 2022 (which sets out the level of the financial covenants associated with the financial structure of Gatwick Funding Limited).

The documents released can be found on the website of the company:
https://www.gatwickairport.com/business-community/about-gatwick/investor-relations

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 270,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com


 


 

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com


 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VINCImehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VINCImehr Analysen

15.03.23 VINCI Buy UBS AG
14.03.23 VINCI Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.03.23 VINCI Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.03.23 VINCI Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.02.23 VINCI Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VINCI 104,86 -2,04% VINCI

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB-Zinserhöhung im Fokus: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX letztendlich stabil -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Donnerstagshandel zwischen den Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich. US-Börsen waren am Donnerstag auf Erholungskurs. An den Börsen in Fernost übernahmen am Donnerstag die Bären das Ruder.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen