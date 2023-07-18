|
VINCI Airports – Traffic at 30 June 2023
- Traffic continued to improve in Q2 2023 (24.1% above Q2 2022, 6.7% below Q2 2019)
- Excluding Asia, traffic was back at its 2019 level in May and June
- Passenger numbers remain very high in Portugal, Serbia, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Costa Rica
Unless stated otherwise, all variations in following paragraphs refer to traffic levels in Q2 2023 as compared to the same period in 2019.
Over 67 million passengers travelled through VINCI Airports’ network in Q2 2023 (6.7% fewer than in Q2 2019). Demand remained buoyant, seat capacity increased to meet it, and as a result traffic – excluding Asia – climbed back to its pre-crisis level in May. Some airports in Europe and the Americas are seeing their highest ever passenger numbers, which in some cases are considerably above those in 2019.
Traffic in Q2 2023 was significantly higher than in 2019 at all airports in Portugal, and in particular at Porto and Funchal (Madeira). Domestic services and flights to and from other large European cities were especially busy. Several airlines including Ryanair, easyJet and SATA substantially increased capacity while load factors remained high and on an upward trend (85.8% on average, 1.6 points higher than in 2019), mirroring the strong demand. At the airport in Belgrade, traffic stabilised more than 20% above its 2019 level, buoyed by very strong demand for regional services (to and from Turkey, Eastern Europe and the Balkans). Traffic growth also diversified with new routes operated by Air Serbia (which added 8 in May including several to Italy, Greece and Poland and one to Chicago) and Wizz Air.
In Mexico, the strong momentum at OMA airports reflects the sharp increase in capacity from the four main airlines there, namely Viva Aerobus (up 83%), Volaris (up 17%), Aeroméxico (up 37%) and American Airlines (up 70%). Demand for flights remains very vigorous on domestic routes as well as international ones (to and from the United States). Demand is also energetic in the Dominican Republic, where services to the East Coast of the United States (New York and Orlando) are growing, and in Costa Rica, where the decision to continue to operate some winter flights in the spring led to very good results in April, May and June.
Traffic continued to grow at London Gatwick, where easyJet, TUI and Wizz Air have extensively enhanced their flight schedules. Flights to and from Dubai, Portugal and Turkey were in particularly high demand. Traffic also rose sharply at Belfast, where it is now very close to its pre-crisis levels, and Santiago de Chile, where domestic traffic increased 6.5% in June.
In Japan, international traffic increased substantially, especially on regional flights (Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan). Flights to China are gradually restarting in VINCI Airports’ Asian network, but capacity remains below its pre-crisis levels at this point.
About VINCI Airports
As the world’s leading private airport operator, VINCI Airports operates 65 airports in 12 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas. VINCI Airports draws on its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build and operate airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise operational performance and modernise infrastructure while bringing about their environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to commit to an international environmental strategy, setting itself the aim of reaching zero net emissions across the network by 2050. www.vinci-airports.com
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial aircraft movements at 30 June 2023
I- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1
|June 2023
|Q2 2023
|YTD June 2023
|% change 2023 / 2022
|% change 2023 / 2019
|% change 2023 / 2022
|% change 2023 / 2019
|% change 2023 / 2022
|% change 2023 / 2019
|VINCI Airports
|+22.5%
|-5.8%
|+24.1%
|-6.7%
|+36.2%
|-9.1%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+11%
|+8.2%
|+15%
|+9.9%
|+29%
|+12%
|United-Kingdom
|+18%
|-9.4%
|+19%
|-11%
|+38%
|-16%
|France
|+8.1%
|-17%
|+7.8%
|-17%
|+19%
|-18%
|Serbia
|+38%
|+24%
|+41%
|+25%
|+53%
|+26%
|Mexico (OMA)
|+14%
|+9.4%
|+13%
|+11%
|+20%
|+14%
|United States of America
|-1.2%
|-6.2%
|-2.0%
|-6.0%
|+3.6%
|-3.8%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|+4.6%
|+11%
|+7.5%
|+13%
|+15%
|+14%
|Costa Rica
|+3.0%
|+37%
|+3.1%
|+36%
|+17%
|+26%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+30%
|-3.2%
|+26%
|-7.4%
|+28%
|-12%
|Brazil
|+8.2%
|+3.6%
|+5.5%
|+3.2%
|+2.0%
|-5.6%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|x2.0
|-22%
|x2.1
|-25%
|x2.3
|-27%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|+96%
|-57%
|x2.6
|-56%
|x3.7
|-59%
1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
II- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2
|June 2023
|Q2 2023
|YTD June 2023
|% change 2023 / 2022
|% change 2023 / 2019
|% change 2023 / 2022
|% change 2023 / 2019
|% change 2023 / 2022
|% change 2023 / 2019
|VINCI Airports
|+13.1%
|-7.2%
|+12.8 %
|-8.6 %
|+17.9%
|-10.6%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+8.7%
|+5.1%
|+8.6%
|+4.2%
|+17%
|+5.4%
|United-Kingdom
|+16%
|-4.0%
|+15%
|-5.9%
|+33%
|-11%
|France
|+8.1%
|-24%
|+4.6%
|-25%
|+7.3%
|-27%
|Serbia
|+20%
|+15%
|+26%
|+15%
|+31%
|+15%
|Mexico (OMA)
|+5.4%
|-10%
|+3.5%
|-12%
|+5.9%
|-11%
|United States of America
|+6.6%
|+1.3%
|+0.7%
|-3.6%
|+0.1%
|-2.7%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|+7.0%
|+9.1%
|+11%
|+9.9%
|+15%
|+9.6%
|Costa Rica
|+2.5%
|+27%
|+2.1%
|+29%
|+4.0%
|+23%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+27%
|-6.8%
|+23%
|-8.8%
|+20%
|-14%
|Brazil
|+0.8%
|+4.3%
|+0.1%
|+4.0%
|-2.8%
|-4.4%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+24%
|-14%
|+28%
|-15%
|+31%
|-16%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|+80%
|-54%
|x2.1
|-53%
|x2.5
|-56%
2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.
III- Passenger numbers per airport
|In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2023
|% change 2023 / 2022
|% change 2023 / 2019
|YTD at the end of June (6 months)
|% change 2023 / 2022
|% change 2023 / 2019
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|8,758
|+15%
|+4.8%
|15,882
|+31%
|+8.7%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|4,151
|+16%
|+17%
|7,074
|+28%
|+15%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|3,070
|+14%
|+3.7%
|4,181
|+21%
|+5.2%
|Madeira (FNC, PXO)
|100
|1,262
|+9.9%
|+40%
|2,310
|+30%
|+42%
|Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)
|100
|829
|+22%
|+21%
|1,309
|+28%
|+20%
|TOTAL
|18,070
|+15%
|+9.9%
|30,757
|+29%
|+12%
|United Kingdom
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50
|11,025
|+18%
|-12%
|18,490
|+41%
|-17%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|1,695
|+23%
|-3.9%
|2,710
|+19%
|-13%
|TOTAL
|12,720
|+19%
|-11%
|21,199
|+38%
|-16%
|France of which
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|31
|2,658
|+12%
|-15%
|4,770
|+24%
|-16%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|1,824
|+6.2%
|-14%
|2,906
|+13%
|-14%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|165
|-7.4%
|-31%
|310
|+5.5%
|-26%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|25
|-7.0%
|-22%
|206
|+26%
|-21%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|22
|+22%
|+7.5%
|147
|+50%
|-19%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|86
|-29%
|-42%
|140
|-26%
|-45%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|63
|+22%
|-49%
|117
|+29%
|-46%
|TOTAL
|4,846
|+7.8%
|-17%
|8,603
|+19%
|-18%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|1,973
|+41%
|+25%
|3,287
|+53%
|+26%
|TOTAL
|1,973
|+41%
|+25%
|3,287
|+53%
|+26%
|Mexico (OMA)
|Monterrey (MTY)
|29.99
|3,300
|+20%
|+13%
|6,102
|+28%
|+15%
|Chihuahua (CUU)
|29.99
|471
|+7.3%
|+7.8%
|898
|+18%
|+14%
|Ciudad Juarez (CJS)
|29.99
|564
|+8.5%
|+32%
|1,081
|+19%
|+41%
|Culiacan (CUL)
|29.99
|657
|+4.1%
|+1.5%
|1,248
|+9.7%
|+2.7%
|Mazatlan (MZT)
|29.99
|395
|+12%
|+41%
|813
|+13%
|+37%
|Acapulco (ACA)
|29.99
|241
|+20%
|+8.1%
|501
|+25%
|+15%
|San Luis Potosi (SLP)
|29.99
|169
|+6.6%
|+7.2%
|322
|+16%
|+9.8%
|Torreon (TRC)
|29.99
|183
|+1.8%
|-0.4%
|349
|+11%
|+2.0%
|Zihuatanejo (ZIH)
|29.99
|138
|-4.4%
|-0.2%
|329
|+6.0%
|-4.9%
|Durango (DGO)
|29.99
|124
|-0.6%
|+2.5%
|236
|+2.3%
|+9.6%
|Zacatecas (ZCL)
|29.99
|109
|-1.2%
|-11%
|203
|+3.8%
|-7.6%
|Tampico (TAM)
|29.99
|140
|+11%
|-27%
|262
|+18%
|-27%
|Reynosa (REX)
|29.99
|133
|-3.2%
|+6.7%
|250
|+2.7%
|+10%
|TOTAL
|6,626
|+13%
|+11%
|12,593
|+20%
|+14%
|In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2023
|% change 2023 / 2022
|% change 2023 / 2019
|YTD at the end of June (6 months)
|% change 2023 /
2022
|% change 2023 / 2019
|United States of America of which
|Orlando-Sanford (SFB)
|100
|776
|-0.4%
|-18%
|1,556
|+6.9%
|-8.8%
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|1,555
|-2.0%
|+3.3%
|2,855
|+3.5%
|+4.3%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|238
|-7.5%
|-17%
|446
|-5.6%
|-26%
|TOTAL
|2,568
|-2.0%
|-6.0%
|4,857
|+3.6%
|-3.8%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|1,340
|+6.6%
|+21%
|2,679
|+12%
|+26%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|142
|+0.9%
|-29%
|415
|+25%
|-24%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|28
|x2.7
|-22%
|75
|x2.7
|-28%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|25
|+21%
|+22%
|46
|+13%
|+18%
|TOTAL
|1,535
|+7.5%
|+13%
|3,216
|+15%
|+14%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|395
|+3.1%
|+36%
|929
|+17%
|+26%
|TOTAL
|395
|+3.1%
|+36%
|929
|+17%
|+26%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|5,184
|+26%
|-7.4%
|11,134
|+28%
|-12%
|TOTAL
|5,184
|+26%
|-7.4%
|11,134
|+28%
|-12%
|Brazil of which
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|1,613
|+7.8%
|+8.0%
|3,447
|+4.3%
|-6.9%
|Manaus (MAO)
|100
|625
|+3.7%
|-7.6%
|1,327
|-0.4%
|-6.9%
|Porto Velho (PVH)
|100
|148
|-12%
|-14%
|336
|-10%
|-9.5%
|Boa Vista (BVB)
Rio Branco (RBR)
|100
100
|102
86
|+16%
+11%
|+27%
+17%
|205
183
|+9.3%
+2.4%
|+25%
+11%
|TOTAL
|2,607
|+5.5%
|+3.2%
|5,566
|+2.0%
|-5.6%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|5,355
|x3.6
|-35%
|9,971
|x3.9
|-38%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|3,622
|+37%
|-9.7%
|7,097
|+52%
|-10%
|Kobé (UKB)
|40
|829
|+39%
|+4.7%
|1,662
|+63%
|+5.6%
|TOTAL
|9,806
|x2.1
|-25%
|18,729
|x2.3
|-27%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|990
|x2.3
|-31%
|1,933
|x3.2
|-36%
|Siem Reap (REP)
|70
|212
|x5.0
|-75%
|517
|x8.6
|-77%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|12
|+25%
|-97%
|30
|x2.3
|-96%
|TOTAL
|1,215
|x2.6
|-56%
|2,480
|x3.7
|-59%
|Total VINCI Airports
|67,545
|+24.1%
|-6.7%
|123,351
|+36.2%
|-9.1%
*MC : Management Contract
IV- Commercial movements per airport
|Commercial flights (ATM)
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2023
|% change 2023 / 2022
|% change 2023 / 2019
|YTD at the end of June (6 months)
|% change 2023 / 2022
|% change 2023 / 2019
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|56,522
|+8.7%
|-0.6%
|106,598
|+18%
|+2.2%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|26,939
|+9.2%
|+6.9%
|47,437
|+16%
|+4.0%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|19,321
|+8.5%
|+0.6%
|27,318
|+13%
|+3.4%
|Madère (FNC, PXO)
|100
|8,555
|+3.3%
|+26%
|16,376
|+19%
|+28%
|Açores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)
|100
|9,754
|+11%
|+19%
|15,910
|+12%
|+17%
|TOTAL
|121,172
|+8.6%
|+4.2%
|213,749
|+17%
|+5.4%
|United Kingdom
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50
|67,502
|+9.2%
|-11%
|117,158
|+31%
|-14%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|16,301
|+50%
|+22%
|27,106
|+42%
|+9.5%
|TOTAL
|83,803
|+15%
|-5.9%
|144,264
|+33%
|-11%
|France
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|31
|25,295
|+7.8%
|-22%
|46,097
|+13%
|-25%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|13,486
|+5.0%
|-27%
|21,714
|+6.8%
|-29%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|1,893
|-6.8%
|-48%
|3,735
|+3.7%
|-44%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|406
|-6.5%
|-1.0%
|2,823
|+2.9%
|-7.6%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|657
|-27%
|-15%
|4,702
|-5.9%
|-10%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|2,723
|-3.8%
|-17%
|3,528
|-12%
|-28%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|1,349
|+13%
|-46%
|2,538
|-2.4%
|-47%
|TOTAL
|46,809
|+4.6%
|-25%
|87,468
|+7.3%
|-27%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|20,720
|+26%
|+15%
|36,286
|+31%
|+15%
|TOTAL
|20,720
|+26%
|+15%
|36,286
|+31%
|+15%
|Mexico (OMA)
|Monterrey (MTY)
|29.99
|25,402
|+19%
|-8.7%
|49,041
|+23%
|-8.0%
|Chihuahua (CUU)
|29.99
|5,300
|-4.6%
|-17%
|10,266
|-4.5%
|-16%
|Ciudad Juarez (CJS)
|29.99
|4,474
|-3.2%
|-3.7%
|9,000
|+1.8%
|+2.6%
|Culiacan (CUL)
|29.99
|5,682
|-8.0%
|-14%
|11,243
|-5.0%
|-11%
|Mazatlan (MZT)
|29.99
|3,388
|+2.3%
|+14%
|7,196
|-0.8%
|+13%
|Acapulco (ACA)
|29.99
|3,017
|-0.5%
|-29%
|6,692
|-1.6%
|-26%
|San Luis Potosi (SLP)
|29.99
|3,334
|+3.4%
|-15%
|6,397
|+0.9%
|-15%
|Torreon (TRC)
|29.99
|2,422
|-19%
|-26%
|5,032
|-11%
|-22%
|Zihuatanejo (ZIH)
|29.99
|1,567
|-25%
|-27%
|3,749
|-16%
|-26%
|Durango (DGO)
|29.99
|2,591
|-9.9%
|-9.0%
|5,049
|-4.8%
|-5.0%
|Zacatecas (ZCL)
|29.99
|1,271
|+4.8%
|-6.7%
|2,440
|+7.4%
|-6.7%
|Tampico (TAM)
|29.99
|2,139
|+13%
|-22%
|3,910
|+8.2%
|-27%
|Reynosa (REX)
|29.99
|1,154
|-8.6%
|+3.2%
|2,230
|-4.5%
|+6.2%
|TOTAL
|61,741
|+3.5%
|-12%
|122,245
|+5.9%
|-11%
|Commercial flights (ATM)
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q2 2023
|% change 2023 / 2022
|% change 2023 / 2019
|YTD at the end of June (6 months)
|% change 2023 / 2022
|% change 2023 / 2019
|United States of America of which
|Orlando-Sanford (SFB)
|100
|5,231
|-0.1%
|-26%
|10,553
|+2.1%
|-18%
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|30,073
|+0.6%
|+0.2%
|56,410
|-0.9%
|+0.0%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|2,426
|+3.5%
|+19%
|4,644
|+8.7%
|+8.8%
|TOTAL
|37,730
|+0.7%
|-3.6%
|71,607
|+0.1%
|-2.7%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|12,662
|+11%
|+22%
|25,413
|+13%
|+23%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|990
|-1.5%
|-32%
|2,770
|+13%
|-27%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|362
|x2.4
|+18%
|792
|x2.2
|-0.5%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|1,876
|+3.7%
|-19%
|4,069
|+13%
|-17%
|TOTAL
|15,916
|+11%
|+9.9%
|33,146
|+15%
|+9.6%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|4,344
|+2.1%
|+29%
|9,910
|+4.0%
|+23%
|TOTAL
|4,344
|+2.1%
|+29%
|9,910
|+4.0%
|+23%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|32,371
|+23%
|-8.8%
|67,631
|+20%
|-14%
|TOTAL
|32,371
|+23%
|-8.8%
|67,631
|+20%
|-14%
|Brazil
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|12,535
|-1.6%
|+7.1%
|25,963
|-5.7%
|-7.1%
|Manaus (MAO)
|100
|6,867
|+4.4%
|+1.6%
|13,927
|+0.8%
|+0.8%
|Porto Velho (PVH)
|100
|1,343
|-15%
|-5.6%
|2,991
|+0.8%
|-8.1%
|Boa Vista (BVB)
|100
|752
|+6.4%
|+27%
|1,482
|-1.2%
|+24%
|Rio Branco (RBR)
|100
|723
|+29%
|-8.5%
|1,549
|+18%
|-8.9%
|TOTAL
|22,687
|+0.1%
|+4.0%
|46,837
|-2.8%
|-4.4%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|37,683
|+77%
|-28%
|70,389
|+77%
|-31%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|34,334
|+2.5%
|+0.0%
|68,234
|+7.5%
|-0.3%
|Kobé (UKB)
|40
|8,377
|+6.0%
|+11%
|16,958
|+11%
|+16%
|TOTAL
|80,394
|+28%
|-15%
|155,581
|+31%
|-16%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|9,258
|+85%
|-31%
|17,625
|x2.1
|-35%
|Siem Reap (REP)
|70
|2,891
|x5.8
|-68%
|6,090
|x7.6
|-72%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|485
|+14%
|-88%
|1,010
|+30%
|-87%
|TOTAL
|12,634
|x2.1
|-53%
|24,725
|x2.5
|-56%
|Total VINCI Airports
|540,321
|+12.8%
|-8.6%
|1,013,449
|+17.9%
|-10.6%
|*MC : Management Contract
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
