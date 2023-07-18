PRESS RELEASE

Nanterre, 18 July 2023

VINCI Airports – Traffic at 30 June 2023

Traffic continued to improve in Q2 2023 (24 . 1% above Q2 2022 , 6 . 7 % below Q2 2019)

Excluding Asi a , traffic was back at its 2019 level in May and June

Passenger numbers remain very high in Portugal, Serbia, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Costa Rica





Unless stated otherwise, all variations in following paragraphs refer to traffic levels in Q2 2023 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Over 67 million passengers travelled through VINCI Airports’ network in Q2 2023 (6.7% fewer than in Q2 2019). Demand remained buoyant, seat capacity increased to meet it, and as a result traffic – excluding Asia – climbed back to its pre-crisis level in May. Some airports in Europe and the Americas are seeing their highest ever passenger numbers, which in some cases are considerably above those in 2019.

Traffic in Q2 2023 was significantly higher than in 2019 at all airports in Portugal, and in particular at Porto and Funchal (Madeira). Domestic services and flights to and from other large European cities were especially busy. Several airlines including Ryanair, easyJet and SATA substantially increased capacity while load factors remained high and on an upward trend (85.8% on average, 1.6 points higher than in 2019), mirroring the strong demand. At the airport in Belgrade, traffic stabilised more than 20% above its 2019 level, buoyed by very strong demand for regional services (to and from Turkey, Eastern Europe and the Balkans). Traffic growth also diversified with new routes operated by Air Serbia (which added 8 in May including several to Italy, Greece and Poland and one to Chicago) and Wizz Air.

In Mexico, the strong momentum at OMA airports reflects the sharp increase in capacity from the four main airlines there, namely Viva Aerobus (up 83%), Volaris (up 17%), Aeroméxico (up 37%) and American Airlines (up 70%). Demand for flights remains very vigorous on domestic routes as well as international ones (to and from the United States). Demand is also energetic in the Dominican Republic, where services to the East Coast of the United States (New York and Orlando) are growing, and in Costa Rica, where the decision to continue to operate some winter flights in the spring led to very good results in April, May and June.

Traffic continued to grow at London Gatwick, where easyJet, TUI and Wizz Air have extensively enhanced their flight schedules. Flights to and from Dubai, Portugal and Turkey were in particularly high demand. Traffic also rose sharply at Belfast, where it is now very close to its pre-crisis levels, and Santiago de Chile, where domestic traffic increased 6.5% in June.

In Japan, international traffic increased substantially, especially on regional flights (Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan). Flights to China are gradually restarting in VINCI Airports’ Asian network, but capacity remains below its pre-crisis levels at this point.

Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial aircraft movements at 30 June 2023

I- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





June 2023 Q2 2023 YTD June 2023 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 VINCI Airports +22.5% -5.8% +24.1% -6.7% +36.2% -9.1% Portugal (ANA) +11% +8.2% +15% +9.9% +29% +12% United-Kingdom +18% -9.4% +19% -11% +38% -16% France +8.1% -17% +7.8% -17% +19% -18% Serbia +38% +24% +41% +25% +53% +26% Mexico (OMA) +14% +9.4% +13% +11% +20% +14% United States of America -1.2% -6.2% -2.0% -6.0% +3.6% -3.8% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +4.6% +11% +7.5% +13% +15% +14% Costa Rica +3.0% +37% +3.1% +36% +17% +26% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +30% -3.2% +26% -7.4% +28% -12% Brazil +8.2% +3.6% +5.5% +3.2% +2.0% -5.6% Japan (Kansai Airports) x2.0 -22% x2.1 -25% x2.3 -27% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +96% -57% x2.6 -56% x3.7 -59%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

II- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





June 2023 Q2 2023 YTD June 2023 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 VINCI Airports +13.1% -7.2% +12.8 % -8.6 % +17.9% -10.6% Portugal (ANA) +8.7% +5.1% +8.6% +4.2% +17% +5.4% United-Kingdom +16% -4.0% +15% -5.9% +33% -11% France +8.1% -24% +4.6% -25% +7.3% -27% Serbia +20% +15% +26% +15% +31% +15% Mexico (OMA) +5.4% -10% +3.5% -12% +5.9% -11% United States of America +6.6% +1.3% +0.7% -3.6% +0.1% -2.7% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +7.0% +9.1% +11% +9.9% +15% +9.6% Costa Rica +2.5% +27% +2.1% +29% +4.0% +23% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +27% -6.8% +23% -8.8% +20% -14% Brazil +0.8% +4.3% +0.1% +4.0% -2.8% -4.4% Japan (Kansai Airports) +24% -14% +28% -15% +31% -16% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +80% -54% x2.1 -53% x2.5 -56%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

III- Passenger numbers per airport





In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2023 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 YTD at the end of June (6 months) % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 8,758 +15% +4.8% 15,882 +31% +8.7% Porto (OPO) 100 4,151 +16% +17% 7,074 +28% +15% Faro (FAO) 100 3,070 +14% +3.7% 4,181 +21% +5.2% Madeira (FNC, PXO) 100 1,262 +9.9% +40% 2,310 +30% +42% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 829 +22% +21% 1,309 +28% +20% TOTAL 18,070 +15% +9.9% 30,757 +29% +12% United Kingdom Gatwick (LGW) 50 11,025 +18% -12% 18,490 +41% -17% Belfast (BFS) 100 1,695 +23% -3.9% 2,710 +19% -13% TOTAL 12,720 +19% -11% 21,199 +38% -16% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 2,658 +12% -15% 4,770 +24% -16% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 1,824 +6.2% -14% 2,906 +13% -14% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 165 -7.4% -31% 310 +5.5% -26% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 25 -7.0% -22% 206 +26% -21% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 22 +22% +7.5% 147 +50% -19% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 86 -29% -42% 140 -26% -45% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 63 +22% -49% 117 +29% -46% TOTAL 4,846 +7.8% -17% 8,603 +19% -18% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 1,973 +41% +25% 3,287 +53% +26% TOTAL 1,973 +41% +25% 3,287 +53% +26% Mexico (OMA) Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 3,300 +20% +13% 6,102 +28% +15% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 471 +7.3% +7.8% 898 +18% +14% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 564 +8.5% +32% 1,081 +19% +41% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 657 +4.1% +1.5% 1,248 +9.7% +2.7% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 395 +12% +41% 813 +13% +37% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 241 +20% +8.1% 501 +25% +15% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 169 +6.6% +7.2% 322 +16% +9.8% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 183 +1.8% -0.4% 349 +11% +2.0% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 138 -4.4% -0.2% 329 +6.0% -4.9% Durango (DGO) 29.99 124 -0.6% +2.5% 236 +2.3% +9.6% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 109 -1.2% -11% 203 +3.8% -7.6% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 140 +11% -27% 262 +18% -27% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 133 -3.2% +6.7% 250 +2.7% +10% TOTAL 6,626 +13% +11% 12,593 +20% +14% In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2023 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 YTD at the end of June (6 months) % change 2023 /

2022 % change 2023 / 2019 United States of America of which Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 776 -0.4% -18% 1,556 +6.9% -8.8% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1,555 -2.0% +3.3% 2,855 +3.5% +4.3% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 238 -7.5% -17% 446 -5.6% -26% TOTAL 2,568 -2.0% -6.0% 4,857 +3.6% -3.8% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 1,340 +6.6% +21% 2,679 +12% +26% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 142 +0.9% -29% 415 +25% -24% Samana (AZS) 100 28 x2.7 -22% 75 x2.7 -28% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 25 +21% +22% 46 +13% +18% TOTAL 1,535 +7.5% +13% 3,216 +15% +14% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 395 +3.1% +36% 929 +17% +26% TOTAL 395 +3.1% +36% 929 +17% +26% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 5,184 +26% -7.4% 11,134 +28% -12% TOTAL 5,184 +26% -7.4% 11,134 +28% -12% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 1,613 +7.8% +8.0% 3,447 +4.3% -6.9% Manaus (MAO) 100 625 +3.7% -7.6% 1,327 -0.4% -6.9% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 148 -12% -14% 336 -10% -9.5% Boa Vista (BVB)

Rio Branco (RBR) 100

100 102

86 +16%

+11% +27%

+17% 205

183 +9.3%

+2.4% +25%

+11% TOTAL 2,607 +5.5% +3.2% 5,566 +2.0% -5.6% Japan (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 5,355 x3.6 -35% 9,971 x3.9 -38% Itami (ITM) 40 3,622 +37% -9.7% 7,097 +52% -10% Kobé (UKB) 40 829 +39% +4.7% 1,662 +63% +5.6% TOTAL 9,806 x2.1 -25% 18,729 x2.3 -27% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 990 x2.3 -31% 1,933 x3.2 -36% Siem Reap (REP) 70 212 x5.0 -75% 517 x8.6 -77% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 12 +25% -97% 30 x2.3 -96% TOTAL 1,215 x2.6 -56% 2,480 x3.7 -59% Total VINCI Airports 67,545 +24.1% -6.7% 123,351 +36.2% -9.1%

*MC : Management Contract

IV- Commercial movements per airport





Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2023 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 YTD at the end of June (6 months) % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 56,522 +8.7% -0.6% 106,598 +18% +2.2% Porto (OPO) 100 26,939 +9.2% +6.9% 47,437 +16% +4.0% Faro (FAO) 100 19,321 +8.5% +0.6% 27,318 +13% +3.4% Madère (FNC, PXO) 100 8,555 +3.3% +26% 16,376 +19% +28% Açores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 9,754 +11% +19% 15,910 +12% +17% TOTAL 121,172 +8.6% +4.2% 213,749 +17% +5.4% United Kingdom Gatwick (LGW) 50 67,502 +9.2% -11% 117,158 +31% -14% Belfast (BFS) 100 16,301 +50% +22% 27,106 +42% +9.5% TOTAL 83,803 +15% -5.9% 144,264 +33% -11% France Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 25,295 +7.8% -22% 46,097 +13% -25% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 13,486 +5.0% -27% 21,714 +6.8% -29% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 1,893 -6.8% -48% 3,735 +3.7% -44% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 406 -6.5% -1.0% 2,823 +2.9% -7.6% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 657 -27% -15% 4,702 -5.9% -10% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 2,723 -3.8% -17% 3,528 -12% -28% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 1,349 +13% -46% 2,538 -2.4% -47% TOTAL 46,809 +4.6% -25% 87,468 +7.3% -27% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 20,720 +26% +15% 36,286 +31% +15% TOTAL 20,720 +26% +15% 36,286 +31% +15% Mexico (OMA) Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 25,402 +19% -8.7% 49,041 +23% -8.0% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 5,300 -4.6% -17% 10,266 -4.5% -16% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 4,474 -3.2% -3.7% 9,000 +1.8% +2.6% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 5,682 -8.0% -14% 11,243 -5.0% -11% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 3,388 +2.3% +14% 7,196 -0.8% +13% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 3,017 -0.5% -29% 6,692 -1.6% -26% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 3,334 +3.4% -15% 6,397 +0.9% -15% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 2,422 -19% -26% 5,032 -11% -22% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 1,567 -25% -27% 3,749 -16% -26% Durango (DGO) 29.99 2,591 -9.9% -9.0% 5,049 -4.8% -5.0% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 1,271 +4.8% -6.7% 2,440 +7.4% -6.7% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 2,139 +13% -22% 3,910 +8.2% -27% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 1,154 -8.6% +3.2% 2,230 -4.5% +6.2% TOTAL 61,741 +3.5% -12% 122,245 +5.9% -11% Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2023 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 YTD at the end of June (6 months) % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 United States of America of which Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 5,231 -0.1% -26% 10,553 +2.1% -18% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 30,073 +0.6% +0.2% 56,410 -0.9% +0.0% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 2,426 +3.5% +19% 4,644 +8.7% +8.8% TOTAL 37,730 +0.7% -3.6% 71,607 +0.1% -2.7% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 12,662 +11% +22% 25,413 +13% +23% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 990 -1.5% -32% 2,770 +13% -27% Samana (AZS) 100 362 x2.4 +18% 792 x2.2 -0.5% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 1,876 +3.7% -19% 4,069 +13% -17% TOTAL 15,916 +11% +9.9% 33,146 +15% +9.6% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 4,344 +2.1% +29% 9,910 +4.0% +23% TOTAL 4,344 +2.1% +29% 9,910 +4.0% +23% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 32,371 +23% -8.8% 67,631 +20% -14% TOTAL 32,371 +23% -8.8% 67,631 +20% -14% Brazil Salvador (SSA) 100 12,535 -1.6% +7.1% 25,963 -5.7% -7.1% Manaus (MAO) 100 6,867 +4.4% +1.6% 13,927 +0.8% +0.8% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 1,343 -15% -5.6% 2,991 +0.8% -8.1% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 752 +6.4% +27% 1,482 -1.2% +24% Rio Branco (RBR) 100 723 +29% -8.5% 1,549 +18% -8.9% TOTAL 22,687 +0.1% +4.0% 46,837 -2.8% -4.4% Japan (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 37,683 +77% -28% 70,389 +77% -31% Itami (ITM) 40 34,334 +2.5% +0.0% 68,234 +7.5% -0.3% Kobé (UKB) 40 8,377 +6.0% +11% 16,958 +11% +16% TOTAL 80,394 +28% -15% 155,581 +31% -16% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 9,258 +85% -31% 17,625 x2.1 -35% Siem Reap (REP) 70 2,891 x5.8 -68% 6,090 x7.6 -72% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 485 +14% -88% 1,010 +30% -87% TOTAL 12,634 x2.1 -53% 24,725 x2.5 -56% Total VINCI Airports 540,321 +12.8% -8.6% 1,013,449 +17.9% -10.6% *MC : Management Contract









