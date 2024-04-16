Nanterre, 16 April 2024

VINCI Airports – Traffic at 31 March 2024

Traffic rose 12% in Q1 2024 compared with Q1 2023

VINCI Airports’ overall traffic slightly outpaces 2019 levels, for the second consecutive quarter, buoyed by the strong results achieved in Portugal, Serbia, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica

Traffic growth continues in the remaining recovering markets in the United Kingdom, Chile, Japan and France





In the following paragraphs, all comparisons are relative to Q1 2023 unless otherwise indicated.

Over 62 million passengers travelled through airports in the VINCI Airports network in Q1 2024 – 12% more than in Q1 2023 (and 0.6% higher than in Q1 2019).

Traffic continued to hit record highs in certain locations, driven by strong demand and the opening of new markets. Growth remained robust in the Dominican Republic, reflecting the solid performance of North American airlines as well as the expansion of Arajet – an airline with nine aircraft stationed in Santo Domingo. In Portugal, traffic continued to climb to new heights, boosted by capacity increases – in particular in Lisbon, among airlines such as SATA, Ryanair and Vueling – and exceptionally high load factors averaging 5 percentage points above 2019 levels. Belgrade airport recorded its highest ever first quarter passenger numbers, as Air Serbia, Wizz Air and Turkish Airlines increased their services to Europe and Turkey, and new routes – including to Lisbon and Porto – were opened.

The return to normality continued in the remaining recovering markets. London Gatwick saw a sharp increase in passenger numbers throughout the quarter compared to the same period in 2023, driven by high load factors and capacity increases among certain airlines – including British Airways, Wizz Air and Vueling. In Chile, the strong Q1 results achieved by LATAM and JetSMART further consolidate the return to 2019 levels. In Japan, traffic levelled off close to pre-pandemic levels, driven in particular by the significant capacity increases on routes to China, with very good figures (above 2019 levels) on certain routes – including to Shanghai, Hangzhou and Qingdao. In France, traffic at Nantes Airport – especially international traffic – was particularly robust due to capacity increases among low-cost airlines.

In Mexico, traffic dipped slightly after a very strong 2023 (setting a high base for comparison) following a decrease in the number of domestic flights operated by Volaris and Aeromexico due to operational difficulties, including the grounding for maintenance of aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney engines. However, Viva Aerobus maintained strong growth momentum, particularly at its hub in Monterrey, while international traffic continued to grow at a rapid pace, driven notably by new routes (including San Antonio in Texas, San Francisco, Victoria, Denver) operated by Viva and large North American airlines.

Cabo Verde airports also experienced good growth in traffic volumes, which remained above pre-pandemic levels throughout the quarter. This was largely fuelled by flights to Paris-Orly operated by Transavia, as well as services to Portugal and the United Kingdom.

About VINCI Airports

VINCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world. manages the development and operation of more than 70 airports located in 13 countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas. VINCI Airports draws on its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build and operate airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise operational performance and modernise infrastructure while bringing about their environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to commit to an international environmental strategy, setting itself the aim of reaching zero net emissions across the network by 2050. www.vinci-airports.com

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial aircraft movements at 31 March 2024

I- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





March 2024 Q1 2024 % Change

2024 / 2023 % Change

2024 / 2019 % Change

2024 / 2023 % Change

2024 / 2019 VINCI Airports +10.8% +0.5% +12.4% +0.6% Portugal (ANA) +8.0% +23% +5.8% +22% United-Kingdom +12% -10% +14% -12% France +12% -14% +7.0% -13% Serbia +18% +50% +23% +56% Mexico (OMA) -4.8% +11% -1.3% +15% United States of America2 -1.3% -2.5% +4.4% +1.6% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +8.9% +24% +11% +27% Costa Rica +36% +51% +29% +53% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +12% +0.1% +18% +0.8% Brazil +2.3% -11% +1.9% -11% Japan (Kansai Airports) +22% -9.4% +29% -8.8% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +18% -40% +23% -38% Cabo Verde +23% +7.2% +19% +6.0%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

2 Traffic data (including historical data) excluding Orlando Sanford Airport which has been removed from the VINCI Airports network from 29 February 2024.

II- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3





March 2024 Q1 2024 % Change

2024 / 2023 % Change

2024 / 2019 % Change

2024 / 2023 % Change

2024 / 2019 VINCI Airports +6.6% -4.9% +7.4% -5.5% Portugal (ANA) +2.7% +12% +1.5% +8.6% United-Kingdom +8.6% -9.9% +8.6% -13% France +11% -24% +7.9% -23% Serbia +9.9% +28% +16% +33% Mexico (OMA) -7.1% -15% -4.3% -13% United States of America4 +3.3% +2.7% +2.5% +2.4% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -7.1% +1.9% -2.3% +6.8% Costa Rica +34% +63% +31% +56% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +18% -0.2% +20% -2.2% Brazil -0.4% -11% +1.0% -10% Japan (Kansai Airports) +14% -4.0% +16% -3.9% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +8.8% -41% +17% -40% Cabo Verde +47% +8.1% +28% -0.2%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

4 Commercial movements data (including historical data) excluding Orlando Sanford Airport which has been removed from the VINCI Airports network from 29 February 2024.

III- Passenger numbers per airport





In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q1 2024 % change 2024 / 2023 % change 2024 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 7,515 +5.5% +20% Porto (OPO) 100 3,135 +7.2% +20% Faro (FAO) 100 1,194 +7.5% +18% Madeira (FNC, PXO) 100 1,070 +2.1% +46% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 515 +7.2% +26% TOTAL 13,429 +5.8% +22% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 50 8,333 +12% -14% Belfast (BFS) 100 1,324 +30% -1.4% TOTAL 9,657 +14% -12% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 2,236 +5.8% -13% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 1,229 +14% -1.7% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 116 -20% -35% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 190 +4.5% -18% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 144 +15% -11% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 44 -18% -58% Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 56 +3.1% -40% Annecy (NCY) 100 2 +30% +18% TOTAL 4,020 +7.0% -13% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 1,609 +23% +56% TOTAL 1,609 +23% +56% Mexico (OMA) Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 2,857 +2.0% +20% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 430 +0.8% +23% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 479 -7.4% +42% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 495 -16% -13% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 494 +18% +58% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 123 -53% -42% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 156 +2.3% +15% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 173 +4.2% +9.2% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 229 +20% +11% Durango (DGO) 29.99 120 +7.9% +28% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 97 +4.5% +1.0% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 120 -2.6% -28% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 115 -1.5% +13% TOTAL 5,888 -1.3% +15% In thousands of passengers Taux de détention VINCI Airports (%) T1 2024 Variation 2024 / 2023 Variation 2024 / 2019 United States of America of which Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1,319 +1.5% +7.2% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 256 +22% -20% TOTAL 1,574 +4.4% +1.6% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Santo Domingo (SDQ) 100 1,455 +8.6% +41% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 347 +27% +0.5% Samana (AZS) 100 39 -16% -42% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 19 -10% +2.0% TOTAL 1,860 +11% +27% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 687 +29% +53% TOTAL 687 +29% +53% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 7,044 +18% +0.8% TOTAL 7,044 +18% +0.8% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 1,996 +8.8% -9.7% Manaus (MAO) 100 683 -2.7% -8.8% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 115 -39% -42% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 93 -10% +11% TOTAL 3,015 +1.9% -11% Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 40 7,140 +55% -10% Itami (ITM) 40 3,520 +1.3% -9.3% Kobe (UKB) 40 842 +1.1% +7.8% TOTAL 11,502 +29% -8.8% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 1,163 +23% -26% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 18 +0.4% -95% TOTAL 1,181 +23% -38% Cabo Verde of which Praia (RAI) 100 158 +17% +4.3% Sal (SID) 100 359 +18% +7.3% Sao Vicente (VXE) 100 76 +29% +27% Boa Vista (BVC) 100 169 +26% +3.1% TOTAL 778 +19% +6.0% Total VINCI Airports 62,245 +12.4% +0.6%

*MC: Management contract

IV- Commercial movements per airport





Commercial flights VINCI Airports share (%) Q1 2024 % change 2024 / 2023 % change 2024 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 50,664 +1.2% +6.8% Porto (OPO) 100 21,332 +4.1% +4.6% Faro (FAO) 100 8,397 +5.0% +16% Madeira (FNC, PXO) 100 7,465 -4.6% +24% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 6,118 -0.6% +12% TOTAL 94,010 +1.5% +8.6% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 50 52,453 +5.6% -14% Belfast (BFS) 100 10,862 +25% -4.3% TOTAL 63,315 +8.6% -13% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 22,489 +8.1% -22% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 9,233 +12% -25% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 1,820 -1.2% -40% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 2,566 +6.2% -3.0% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 3,992 -1.3% -10% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 868 +7.8% -47% Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 1,337 +12% -41% Annecy (NCY) 100 1,030 +20% +20% TOTAL 43,888 +7.9% -23% Serbie Belgrade (BEG) 100 18,067 +16% +33% TOTAL 18,067 +16% +33% Mexico (OMA) Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 23,596 -0.2% -7.4% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 4,968 +0.1% -15% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 4,163 -8.0% +0.9% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 4,197 -25% -31% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 4,033 +5.9% +18% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 1,496 -59% -69% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 3,240 +5.7% -11% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 2,369 -9.2% -27% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 2,577 +18% -11% Durango (DGO) 29.99 2,470 +0.5% +0.1% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 1,083 -7.4% -14% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 2,623 +48% -1.4% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 1,118 +3.7% +14% TOTAL 57,933 -4.3% -13% Commercial flights Taux de détention VINCI Airports (%) T1 2024 Variation 2024 / 2023 Variation 2024 / 2019 United States of America of which Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 26,714 +1.4% +1.3% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 2,559 +15% +15% TOTAL 29,273 +2.5% +2.4% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Santo Domingo (SDQ) 100 12,371 -3.0% +21% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 2,296 +29% -2.2% Samana (AZS) 100 337 -22% -31% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 1,807 -18% -31% TOTAL 16,827 -2.3% +6.8% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 7,276 +31% +56% TOTAL 7,276 +31% +56% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 42,465 +20% -2.2% TOTAL 42,465 +20% -2.2% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 14,400 +7.2% -11% Manaus (MAO) 100 7,006 -0.8% -0.7% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 1,042 -37% -43% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 638 -13% +6.0% TOTAL 24,400 +1.0% -10% Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 40 45,361 +39% -9.2% Itami (ITM) 40 33,853 -0.1% -0.8% Kobe (UKB) 40 8,357 -2.6% +18% TOTAL 87,571 +16% -3.9% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 9,927 +19% -28% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 464 -12% -87% TOTAL 10,391 +17% -40% Cabo Verde of which Praia (RAI) 100 2,093 +16% -8.0% Sal (SID) 100 3,305 +38% +7.5% Sao Vicente (VXE) 100 962 +33% +17% Boa Vista (BVC) 100 1,282 +40% -0.5% TOTAL 7,949 +28% -0.2% Total VINCI Airports 503,365 +7.4% -5.5%

*MC: Management contract

