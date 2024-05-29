Nanterre, 29 May 2024

VINCI announces the acquisition of Helios Nordic Energy, which develops large-scale solar farms and energy storage solutions in Sweden

Acquisition by SunMind, subsidiary of VINCI Concessions, of 100% of Helios Nordic Energy ("Helios”) for an initial amount of €73 million

Helios is a Swedish company specialising in developing solar farms and batteries to store energy

VINCI Concessions, through its subsidiary SunMind, concluded an agreement to acquire 100% of Helios, a Swedish company specialising in developing solar farms and batteries to store energy. It operates in northern Europe (primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries) and develops projects until they become Ready to Build (RTB).

Currently 40%-owned by Magnora ASA, a Norwegian investment fund, Helios shareholders also include the company’s management team and a few minority investors.

The amount agreed for 100% of the capital totalled €73 million, alongside a proportion of Helios revenues over the next five years.

The transaction is expected to be finalised in June, once regulatory approvals have been received.

This acquisition will enable SunMind to enrich its expertise in renewable solar energy. In Sweden, it is currently developing a 100 MWp photovoltaic project at Skavsta airport, previously managed by VINCI Airports. The company also operates in France, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy, employing over 280,000 people in over 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners, and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment