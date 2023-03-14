Nanterre, 14 March 2023

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2023

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic

February YTD at the end of February (2 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2022 VINCI Autoroutes -1.6% +0.9% Light vehicles -1.4% +1.3% Heavy vehicles -2.5% -0.8%

All vehicles combined, traffic increased in the first two months of the year, despite high comps, notably due to the considerable vehicle numbers during the winter breaks in 2022.

II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





February YTD at the end of February

(2 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 VINCI Airports +59.4% -11.1% +62.3% -12.5% Portugal (ANA) +56% +19% +69% +16% United-Kingdom +74% -23% x2.0 -25% France +36% -13% +53% -16% Serbia +90% +25% +87% +27% Mexico (OMA) +34% +17% +35% +17% United States of America +10% +3.1% +18% +1.5% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +21% +13% +24% +15% Costa Rica +35% +21% +40% +24% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +27% -16% +26% -17% Brazil +5.0% -11% +0.1% -12% Japan (Kansai Airports) x3.5 -30% x2.7 -31% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x7.1 -61% x7.4 -62%

1Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

Traffic in VINCI Airports’ network continued to recover in February. At the airports in Portugal, Serbia, Mexico and several countries in South America, it is significantly higher than before the health crisis. Overall, traffic in February is at 89% of its 2019 level.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





February YTD at the end of February

(2 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 VINCI Airports +27.2% -10.9% +21.8% -12.4% Portugal (ANA) +32% +7.9% +34% +5.8% United-Kingdom +74% -16% +85% -18% France +11% -25% +18% -27% Serbia +50% +13% +40% +14% Mexico (OMA) +12% -8.7% +8.8% -10% United States of America -3.9% -0.9% -3.3% -4.1% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +17% +9.4% +19% +9.2% Costa Rica +3.8% +14% +5.5% +18% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +14% -20% +14% -20% Brazil +1.1% +12% -23% +7.2% Japan (Kansai Airports) +53% -17% +35% -19% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x3.1 -60% x3.1 -61%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

