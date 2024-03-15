Nanterre, 15 March 2024

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2024

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





February YTD at the end of February

(2 months) % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2023 VINCI Autoroutes -2.1% -4.4% Light vehicles -3.3% -4.8% Heavy vehicles +3.4% -2.2%

The traffic on the VINCI Autoroutes network remained disrupted in February 2024 due to farmers’ blockades, affecting almost the entire network at the beginning of the month and some sections in the southwest at the end of the month.

However, the resulting traffic decline was partially mitigated by various calendar effects, broadly positive especially for heavy vehicles.



II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





February YTD at the end of February

(2 months) % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 VINCI Airports +14.4% +3.3% +13.4% +0.7% Portugal (ANA) +7.3% +28% +4.5% +21% United Kingdom +18% -9.1% +15% -14% France +2.3% -11% +4.2% -12% Serbia +21% +52% +25% +59% Mexico (OMA) +0.5% +18% +0.7% +18% United States of America2 +5.2% +5.2% +6.9% +3.0% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +12% +27% +12% +29% Costa Rica +28% +55% +25% +54% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +21% +1.9% +21% +1.1% Brazil +4.0% -7.8% +1.7% -11% Japan (Kansai Airports) +33% -6.1% +32% -8.8% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +23% -37% +25% -37% Cape Verde +33% +19% +26% +13%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

2 Traffic data (including historical data) excluding Orlando Sanford Airport which has been removed from the VINCI Airports network from 29 February 2024.

Passenger traffic at VINCI Airports’ network posted growth in February 2024 compared to February 2023. Beyond the positive effect related to the leap year, trends remain well oriented across all platforms.

Globally, the number of passengers in February 2024 exceeds its pre-pandemic level by more than 3%.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3





February YTD at the end of February

(2 months) % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 VINCI Airports +9.4% -3.2% +8.4% -5.3% Portugal (ANA) +3.6% +12% +0.9% +6.7% United Kingdom +13% -9.3% +8.5% -14% France +5.5% -20% +5.6% -23% Serbia +16% +31% +19% +36% Mexico (OMA) -0.8% -9.4% -2.8% -13% United States of America4 +0.1% +1.2% +1.5% +1.6% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +0.4% +9.8% +0.1% +9.3% Costa Rica +34% +52% +29% +52% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +21% -3.0% +22% -3.1% Brazil +8.3% -5.6% +1.7% -10% Japan (Kansai Airports) +18% -1.7% +18% -3.7% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +18% -40% +21% -40% Cape Verde +34% +7.2% +66% +33%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

4 Commercial movements data (including historical data) excluding Orlando Sanford Airport which has been removed from the VINCI Airports network from 29 February 2024.

