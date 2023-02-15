|
15.02.2023 17:45:00
VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in January 2023
Nanterre, 15 February 2023
VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in January 2023
I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic
|January
|% change 2023/2022
|VINCI Autoroutes
|+3.7%
|Light vehicles
|+4.3%
|Heavy vehicles
|+0.9%
VINCI Autoroutes’ traffic levels were up for both light and heavy vehicles. Changes resulted mainly from the base for comparison and calendar effects.
II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1
|January
|% change 2023/2022
|% change 2023/2019
|VINCI Airports
|+65.8%
|-13.2%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+85%
|+13%
|United-Kingdom
|x2.4
|-27%
|France
|+76%
|-18%
|Serbia
|+85%
|+28%
|Mexico (OMA)
|+37%
|+17%
|United States of America
|+28%
|+3.5%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|+27%
|+17%
|Costa Rica
|+45%
|+26%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+25%
|-18%
|Brazil
|-2.2%
|-13%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|x2.2
|-30%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|x7.8
|-63%
1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
Overall, passenger numbers at VINCI Airports continued to recover. In January 2023, they equaled 87% of their 2019 level. In particular, passenger numbers remained very well oriented – and above their pre-pandemic levels – in Portugal, Serbia and most airports in the Americas, including those operated by OMA in Mexico.
III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2
|January
|% change 2023/2022
|% change 2023/2019
|VINCI Airports
|+26.3%
|-15.6%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+36%
|+3.9%
|United-Kingdom
|+97%
|-20%
|France
|+26%
|-29%
|Serbia
|+32%
|+14%
|Mexico (OMA)
|+5.7%
|-11%
|United States of America
|+28%
|-30%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|+21%
|+9.0%
|Costa Rica
|+6.9%
|+22%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+14%
|-22%
|Brazil
|-5.0%
|+3.3%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+21%
|-20%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|x3.2
|-62%
2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 270,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VINCImehr Nachrichten
|
13.02.23
|Earnings Outlook For Vinci Partners Inv (Benzinga)
|
13.02.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für Vinci auf 120 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|
09.02.23
|ROUNDUP/Reiselust und Übernahmen: Mischkonzern Vinci wächst kräftig (dpa-AFX)
|
09.02.23
|VINCI-Aktie stark: VINCI 2022 mit Gewinnsteigerung - auch mehr Umsatz (Dow Jones)
|
09.02.23
|Reiselust und Übernahmen: Mischkonzern Vinci wächst kräftig (dpa-AFX)
|
21.12.22
|VINCI-Aktie steigt leicht: VINCI kauft im Ölsektor hinzu - Milliardeninvestition in Petrobras (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu VINCImehr Analysen
|12:53
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|15.02.23
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.23
|VINCI Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.02.23
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.23
|VINCI Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:53
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|15.02.23
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.23
|VINCI Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.02.23
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.23
|VINCI Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:53
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|15.02.23
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.23
|VINCI Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.02.23
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.23
|VINCI Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.12.21
|VINCI Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.10.21
|VINCI Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.10.21
|VINCI Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.09.21
|VINCI Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.07.21
|VINCI Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|VINCI
|108,94
|-0,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt in der Gewinnzone -- DAX klettert zum Handelsende über Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zwar zeitweise zurück, konnte am Nachmittag aber wieder zulegen. In Deutschland ging es vor dem Handelsende ebenfalls wieder bergauf. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein tieferer Handel. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Donnerstag von einer festeren Tendenz gekennzeichnet.