15.02.2023 17:45:00

Nanterre, 15 February 2023

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in January 2023

I-      Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic

  January
  % change 2023/2022
VINCI Autoroutes +3.7%
Light vehicles +4.3%
Heavy vehicles +0.9%

VINCI Autoroutes’ traffic levels were up for both light and heavy vehicles. Changes resulted mainly from the base for comparison and calendar effects.

II-      Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

  January
  % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019
VINCI Airports +65.8% -13.2%
Portugal (ANA) +85% +13%
United-Kingdom x2.4 -27%
France +76% -18%
Serbia +85% +28%
Mexico (OMA) +37% +17%
United States of America +28% +3.5%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +27% +17%
Costa Rica +45% +26%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +25% -18%
Brazil -2.2% -13%
Japan (Kansai Airports) x2.2 -30%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x7.8 -63%

  

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

Overall, passenger numbers at VINCI Airports continued to recover. In January 2023, they equaled 87% of their 2019 level. In particular, passenger numbers remained very well oriented – and above their pre-pandemic levels – in Portugal, Serbia and most airports in the Americas, including those operated by OMA in Mexico.

III-      Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2

  January
  % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019
VINCI Airports +26.3% -15.6%
Portugal (ANA) +36% +3.9%
United-Kingdom +97% -20%
France +26% -29%
Serbia +32% +14%
Mexico (OMA) +5.7% -11%
United States of America +28% -30%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +21% +9.0%
Costa Rica +6.9% +22%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +14% -22%
Brazil -5.0% +3.3%
Japan (Kansai Airports) +21% -20%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x3.2 -62%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 270,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

 


 


 

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VINCI 108,94 -0,58% VINCI

