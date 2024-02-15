15.02.2024 17:45:00

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in January 2024

Nanterre, 15 February 2024

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in January 2024

I-      Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic

 January
 % change 2024/2023
VINCI Autoroutes-6.7%
Light vehicles-6.4%
Heavy vehicles-7.7%

Traffic on VINCI Autoroutes’ networks was severely disrupted by the farmers’ numerous blockades in the last 10 days of January 2024. Vehicle numbers, as a result, are lower than in January 2023.
It is nevertheless important to point out that January is rarely representative of annual traffic trends.

II-      Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

 January
 % change 2024/2023% change 2024/2019
VINCI Airports+11.8%-2.0%
Portugal (ANA)+1.7%+15%
United Kingdom+12%-19%
France+6.4%-13%
Serbia+28%+64%
Mexico (OMA)+0.8%+18%
United States of America-0.9%-0.5%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)+11%+30%
Costa Rica+22%+54%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)+22%+0.4%
Brazil-0.2%-13%
Japan (Kansai Airports)+31%-12%
Cambodia2 (Cambodia Airports)+28%-37%
Cape Verde+21%+7.2%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period
2 Traffic data (including historical data) excluding Siem Reap International Airport, which ceased operations on 15 October 2023

Passenger numbers in VINCI Airports’ network rose sharply in January 2024 compared with January 2023, in line with the positive trends in Q4 2023. The figures in Portugal and Mexico in particular remained very solid, and the recovery in Japan continued.
Overall, passenger numbers reached 98% of their pre-pandemic level.

III-      Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3

 January
 % change 2024/2023% change 2024/2019
VINCI Airports+7.0%-7.4%
Portugal (ANA)-1.7%+2.1%
United Kingdom+4.2%-19%
France+5.6%-25%
Serbia+23%+40%
Mexico (OMA)-4.6%-15%
United States of America-5.9%-6.0%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)-0.1%+8.8%
Costa Rica+25%+52%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)+22%-3.2%
Brazil-3.5%-14%
Japan (Kansai Airports)+19%-4.8%
Cambodia4 (Cambodia Airports)+25%-40%
Cape Verde+95%+56%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period
4 Commercial movement data (including historical data) excluding Siem Reap International Airport, which ceased operations on 15 October 2023

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

 


 

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


 

