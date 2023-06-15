|
VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in May 2023
Nanterre, 15 June 2023
I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic
|May
|YTD at the end of May (5 months)
|% change 2023/2022
|% change 2023/2022
|VINCI Autoroutes
|+3.8%
|+2.7%
|Light vehicles
|+5.0%
|+3.5%
|Heavy vehicles
|-3.9%
|-1.7%
The trends observed in May principally reflect calendar effects. Light vehicle traffic – which was particularly vigorous – was boosted by the several long weekends. Heavy vehicle traffic, on the other hand, declined because there were two fewer working days (without this effect, it was higher in May 2023 than in May 2022).
Overall, VINCI Autoroutes’ traffic has remained on a positive trend over the first five months of the year.
II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1
|May
|YTD at the end of May
(5 months)
|% change 2023/2022
|% change 2023/2019
|% change 2023/2022
|% change 2023/2019
|VINCI Airports
|+23.6%
|-6.2%
|+39.9%
|-9.8%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+15%
|+11%
|+34%
|+13%
|United-Kingdom
|+19%
|-11%
|+44%
|-18%
|France
|+6.9%
|-11%
|+22%
|-18%
|Serbia
|+39%
|+28%
|+59%
|+26%
|Mexico (OMA)
|+10%
|+8.9%
|+22%
|+15%
|United States of America
|-4.5%
|-7.9%
|+4.8%
|-3.2%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|+7.7%
|+7.4%
|+17%
|+14%
|Costa Rica
|+0.3%
|+44%
|+19%
|+24%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+21%
|-8.9%
|+27%
|-13%
|Brazil
|+7.1%
|+11%
|+1.6%
|-6.7%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|x2.1
|-24%
|x2.3
|-28%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|x2.5
|-55%
|x4.4
|-59%
1Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
Passenger traffic in VINCI Airports’ network continued to recover in May, reaching 94% of its 2019 level. Excluding Asian airports, it is back where it was before the health crisis.
III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2
|May
|YTD at the end of May
(5 months)
|% change 2023/2022
|% change 2023/2019
|% change 2023/2022
|% change 2023/2019
|VINCI Airports
|+12.3%
|-6.2%
|+17.9%
|-9.8%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+7.5%
|+3.6%
|+19%
|+5.4%
|United-Kingdom
|+13%
|-5.8%
|+39%
|-12%
|France
|+4.6%
|-21%
|+7.1%
|-28%
|Serbia
|+26%
|+17%
|+34%
|+15%
|Mexico (OMA)
|+4.6%
|-12%
|+6.0%
|-11%
|United States of America
|+2.2%
|-0.6%
|-0.1%
|-2.4%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|+14%
|+6.7%
|+16%
|+9.7%
|Costa Rica
|-3.2%
|+29%
|+4.3%
|+22%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+23%
|-7.5%
|+18%
|-16%
|Brazil
|+2.0%
|+34%
|-6.0%
|+18%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+28%
|-15%
|+33%
|-16%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|x2.2
|-51%
|x2.7
|-56%
2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 272.000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com
Attachment
