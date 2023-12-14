Nanterre, 14 December 2023

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in November 2023

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





November YTD at the end of November

(11 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2022 VINCI Autoroutes -2.0% +1.4% Light vehicles -2.4% +1.8% Heavy vehicles +0.1% -0.9%

Traffic across the VINCI Autoroutes network fell back slightly in November, primarily due to unfavourable calendar effects (the 11 November falling on a Saturday) and weather conditions (Storm Ciarán and Storm Domingos at the start of the month) for light vehicles. However, heavy vehicle traffic remained stable.

Traffic across all vehicle categories increased over the first 11 months of the year.

II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





November YTD at the end of November

(11 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 VINCI Airports +16.1% -1.6% +27.5% -4.7% Portugal (ANA) +8.6% +12% +20% +12% United Kingdom +20% -12% +25% -12% France +7.5% -15% +14% -16% Serbia +40% +45% +42% +27% Mexico (OMA) +2.8% +12% +17% +16% United States of America +4.1% -6.5% +1.2% -4.6% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +4.2% +19% +11% +17% Costa Rica +18% +63% +13% +33% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +21% +11% +25% -6.0% Brazil -2.9% -13% +4.6% -7.3% Japan (Kansai Airports) +42% -12% +96% -21% Cambodia2 (Cambodia Airports) +35% -43% x2.1 -48% Cape Verde +13% -0.2% +20% -7.4%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

2 Traffic data (including historical data) excluding Siem Reap International Airport, which ceased operations on 15 October 2023

In November, passenger traffic of airports managed by VINCI Airports was slightly below 2019 levels. However, the situation differed considerably from one region to another, with passenger numbers:

up in Portugal, Serbia and most Latin American countries;

down in France, the United Kingdom and Asia.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3





November YTD at the end of November

(11 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 VINCI Airports +12.2% -7.2% +13.8% -9.3% Portugal (ANA) +6.2% +6.3% +13% +6.4% United Kingdom +20% -7.1% +18% -9.9% France +27% -22% +8.6% -24% Serbia +33% +35% +27% +17% Mexico (OMA) -3.8% -11% +6.0% -9.3% United States of America +10% -13% -2.1% -19% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +1.1% +11% +12% +10% Costa Rica +19% +46% +6.3% +28% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +20% -9.1% +20% -13% Brazil +1.7% -8.9% -2.6% -5.4% Japan (Kansai Airports) +20% -7.2% +28% -13% Cambodia4 (Cambodia Airports) +24% -49% +63% -48% Cape Verde +9.0% -16% +12% -22%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

4 Commercial movement data (including historical data) excluding Siem Reap International Airport, which ceased operations on 15 October 2023

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





Attachment