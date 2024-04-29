29.04.2024 17:45:00

VINCI Concessions conference call - Update on latest strategic developments 

Nanterre, 29 April 2024

VINCI Concessions conference call
Update on latest strategic developments 

As previously announced, VINCI Concessions’ management will comment the recent strategic developments - extension of the Aerodom concession in the Dominican Republic, acquisition of Northwest Parkway in Denver (Colorado, United States) and acquisition of a majority stake in Edinburgh airport - in a conference call in English at 6.00pm Paris time today.

To take part, please obtain an individual access code ahead of the call via the following link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI929b8adfcff24ac3ac494fd41fc6c584
and then dial one of the numbers provided.

A presentation, support of the conference call and containing some forward-looking statements about these three assets, is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-documentation-presentations/pages/index.htm

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Grégoire THIBAULT                       
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 63 84
gregoire.thibault@vinci.com
Boris VALET
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 84
boris.valet@vinci.com

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


 

