11.05.2023 08:30:00
VINCI finalises the acquisition of its first motorway concession in Brazil
Nanterre, 11 May 2023
VINCI finalises the acquisition of its first motorway concession in Brazil
- It acquired 55% of Entrevias, which holds the concession for 570 km of motorway in the state of São Paulo until 2047
- Sustained long-term outlook
- Operational synergy in a country with a growing economy
VINCI Highways, a VINCI Concessions subsidiary, has finalised the acquisition of a 55% stake in Entrevias from Patria, a Brazilian fund, and will hold the concession for two toll motorway sections in Brazil until 2047.
These two motorway sections span a total of 570 km across the state of São Paulo, linking it to the state of Minas Geiras to the north and the state of Paraná to the south. Together, the three states account for over 40% of Brazil's GDP.
In Q1 2023, Entrevias' network recorded 8.3 million transactions – 10% more than in Q1 2022 and 8% more than in Q1 2019. The works to increase capacity on the southern section, which involve widening 210 km from one-lane dual carriageway to two-lane dual carriageway, are expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and support traffic growth.
Regarding operational synergy, VINCI Highways' expertise will help to enhance the quality of Entrevias' service while stepping up environmental initiatives. Entrevias' territorial anchorage and experience as a motorway programme manager and working with local partners will support VINCI Highways' future opportunities in Brazil.
With this first motorway concession in Brazil, VINCI Concessions is growing its operation in Latin America's largest economy. VINCI Airports, another VINCI Concessions subsidiary, was awarded the concession for Salvador Bahia airport in 2017 then one for seven Amazonian airports, including Manaus, in 2021.
VINCI is also active in Brazil through its Energy business line: Cobra IS, a long-standing player in the country in the electricity infrastructure sector - the 570 MW Belmonte photovoltaic farm is due to start production in the summer of 2023 - and VINCI Energies, which entered Brazil in 2015 in energy, industry and infrastructure services.
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.
www.vinci.com
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com
Attachment
