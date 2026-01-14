VINCI Gets Contract To Renovate Waste Treatment Plant Near Paris

(RTTNews) - VINCI (DG.PA) announced that Syctom has entrusted a consortium encompassing VINCI Construction subsidiary Chantiers Modernes Construction and Suez with renovating the Romainville-Bobigny household waste treatment plant in Seine-Saint-Denis, north-east of Paris. The contract is worth 237 million euros in total, including approximately 208 million euros for Chantiers Modernes Construction.

Chantiers Modernes Construction will apply VINCI Construction's full range of environmental measures on the project. By 2029, the site will process 40,000 tonnes of biowaste out of the total 450,000 tonnes of waste that the site treats each year.