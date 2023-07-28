Vinci H1 Profit, Orders Climb; Backs FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK), a French concessions and construction company, reported Friday that its first-half consolidated net income attributable to owners of the parent grew to 2.09 billion euros from last year's 1.86 billion euros.

Earnings per share amounted to 3.65 euros, up from 3.26 euros a year ago.

The company recorded revenue and earnings growth in all three businesses of Concessions, Energy and Construction.

Ebitda amounted to 5.3 billion euros or 16.4 percent of revenue, significantly higher than last year's 4.5 billion euros or 15.9 percent of revenue.

Consolidated revenue in the first half rose 13.5 percent to 32.37 billion euros from 28.52 billion euros last year. Organic growth was 11.6 percent.

Order intake grew 18 percent from last year to 31.2 billion euros. Overall, the order book reached 61.5 billion euros as of June 30, an increase of 9 percent from the level a year earlier.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect net income slightly higher than the level achieved in 2022, despite a substantial increase in financial costs, and a further increase in revenue and operating income, although more limited than in 2022.

The Board approved the payment of a 2023 interim dividend of 1.05 euros per share, to be paid on November 16.

