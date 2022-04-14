|
14.04.2022 10:13:14
VINCI Highways Increases Global Stake In Confederation Bridge Concession To 85%
(RTTNews) - VINCI Highways, a VINCI Concessions subsidiary, has agreed with OMERS Infrastructure to acquire its 65.1% stake in Strait Crossing Development Inc, the company owning the concession contract of the Confederation Bridge in Canada until 2032. The Confederation Bridge connects Prince Edward Island Province and New-Brunswick.
With the acquisition, VINCI Highways, a long-term shareholder of Strait Crossing Development, increases its stake in the company from 19.9% to 85%. It will be fully consolidated by VINCI. The closing of the deal remains subject to obtaining the regulatory authorizations from the competent authorities.
