VINCI Highways Increases Global Stake In Confederation Bridge Concession To 85%

(RTTNews) - VINCI Highways, a VINCI Concessions subsidiary, has agreed with OMERS Infrastructure to acquire its 65.1% stake in Strait Crossing Development Inc, the company owning the concession contract of the Confederation Bridge in Canada until 2032. The Confederation Bridge connects Prince Edward Island Province and New-Brunswick.

With the acquisition, VINCI Highways, a long-term shareholder of Strait Crossing Development, increases its stake in the company from 19.9% to 85%. It will be fully consolidated by VINCI. The closing of the deal remains subject to obtaining the regulatory authorizations from the competent authorities.

