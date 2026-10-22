VINCI Q3 Revenue Rises 5%; FY26 Outlook Maintained

(RTTNews) - VINCI Group (VCISY, VCISF, DG.PA) reported on Wednesday a 5% increase in third-quarter revenue, driven by strong growth in international markets and in its Energy Solutions business. The company also confirmed its full-year outlook at constant taxation.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 rose 3.1% to €55.96 billion from €54.25 billion a year earlier. Like-for-like revenue increased 1.8%, while international revenue climbed 6.7% to €33.45 billion, accounting for 60% of the group total.

Third-quarter revenue increased 4.9% to €20.36 billion, with like-for-like growth of 2.6%. Revenue outside France rose 10% to €12.57 billion, offsetting a 2.5% decline in France.

Energy Solutions revenue increased 7.4% to €22.26 billion in the first nine months, while Construction revenue edged up 0.4% to €24.58 billion. Revenue from Concessions rose 1.8% to €9.55 billion.

Within Energy Solutions, VINCI Energies revenue grew 7.2% to €16.44 billion, while Cobra IS revenue increased 8% to €5.82 billion. VINCI Construction revenue rose 0.8% to €23.95 billion, while VINCI Immobilier revenue declined 14% to €630 million amid challenging property market conditions.

VINCI confirmed its 2026 guidance, anticipating further growth in revenue, operating earnings and net income attributable to owners of the parent.