Nanterre, 1 December 2023

VINCI renews its partnership with AgroParisTech, Mines Paris-PSL

and École des Ponts ParisTech

VINCI will contribute €6 million over 5 years to fund research into energy efficiency of buildings, neighbourhood life cycle analysis, sustainable mobility and biodiversity.

The partnership will expand operational collaboration between science and industry.

The research will enhance VINCI's range of products, services and solutions, and help it support the environmental transition in its business lines.

VINCI, AgroParisTech, Mines Paris-PSL and École des Ponts ParisTech signed an agreement renewing their partnership for a fourth cycle.

Through this sponsorship, VINCI is committing with a €6 million budget from now until 2028. The Group is also providing scientists with testing grounds to explore three topics: energy efficiency of buildings (Mines Paris-PSL), biodiversity (AgroParisTech) and sustainable mobility (École des Ponts ParisTech).

The new research cycle beginning today is aimed at three key goals:

factoring the planet's limits into building and infrastructure projects in order to reduce their environmental impact;

developing the use of artificial intelligence in decarbonising buildings and mobility;

enhancing well-being, comfort and health with ongoing efforts to cool urban heat islands and improve the water cycle in cities.





It is also aimed at generating a greater number of operational applications by stepping up the Research & Solutions programme, which involves projects arising from VINCI employees' proposals linked to environmental solutions developed by the Group.

Since 2008, the Group has invested €12 million in more than 75 partnership-based research projects, leveraging a network of 50 researchers and 100 VINCI employees. Lab recherche environnement has already enriched a variety of environmental solutions available from VINCI business lines including Revilo® (cooling urban heat islands), Equo Vivo (ecological engineering), freight carbon emission reduction on motorways, real-time building energy management and airport services.

